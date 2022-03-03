Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $18.23 million.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.

• Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

• Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $203.89 million.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.68 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.

• Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $59.45 million.

• GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $422.86 million.

• Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $666.90 million.

• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $645.60 million.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $967.83 million.

• Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.69 million.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $607.75 million.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.38 billion.

• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.82 per share on revenue of $18.07 million.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $8.56 billion.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $16.59 billion.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $913.86 million.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $32.86 billion.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.82 billion.

• Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $360.00 thousand.

• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $148.58 million.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $296.81 million.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $16.46 million.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $59.74 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $15.79 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $33.25 million.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $154.31 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $983.13 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $19.27 million.

• Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $129.36 million.

• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.73 million.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $281.60 million.

• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $39.56 million.

• Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $89.67 million.

• Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $338.50 million.

• Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $968.22 million.

• GMS (NYSE:GMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $138.04 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.87 million.

• Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $441.59 million.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $318.84 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $126.29 million.

• VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $699.36 million.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.97 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $50.81 million.

• Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $141.69 million.

• Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $68.88 million.

• DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.21 million.

• Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $452.89 million.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $148.90 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $226.40 million.

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $236.94 million.

• Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.

• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $58.55 million.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $690.81 million.

• Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.25 million.

• Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $47.17 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.53 million.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $272.49 million.

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $106.72 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $8.72 million.

• Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.64 million.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $20.51 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $51.37 billion.

• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $198.29 million.

• Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $84.71 million.

• Cvent Holding (NASDAQ:CVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $140.72 million.

• Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.70 million.

• Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.12 million.

• Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $42.03 million.

• Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.83 million.

• Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand.

• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $269.57 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $33.99 million.

• Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.55 million.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $67.80 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.80 million.

• Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $66.59 million.

• Issuer Direct (AMEX:ISDR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.43 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.00 per share on revenue of $152.12 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $277.96 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $69.59 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $11.06 million.

• Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $209.36 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $242.89 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $744.34 million.

• Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.08 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion.

