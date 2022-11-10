Why Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Shares Jumped Around 213%; Here Are 114 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MACK shares climbed 212.8% to close at $12.51 on Wednesday after partner Ipsen reported Onivyde met its primary and key secondary endpoint. Merrimack is eligible for up to $450 million in milestone payments for the pancreatic cancer treatment.
- Outset Medical, Inc. OM jumped 29.9% to close at $14.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO shares gained 29.6% to close at $1.62. NeuroBo reported closing of $32.3 million underwritten public offering including full exercise of overallotment option and concurrent private placement.
- Riskified Ltd. RSKD rose 24.9% to close at $5.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT jumped 23.3% to close at $7.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA shares climbed 22.8% to close at $6.41. On Tuesday, Kala Pharmaceuticals said it swung to a profit for the third quarter.
- Quotient Technology Inc. QUOT climbed 22.8% to close at $3.23 after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX gained 22.4% to close at $17.77 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT gained 20.6% to settle at $8.44 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI rose 20.2% to close at $3.09 following Q3 results.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC jumped 19.3% to close at $0.8202 following a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP rose 17.1% to close at $18.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON gained 14.6% to close at $171.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG rose 14.5% to close at $5.12. GrowGeneration recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY climbed 13.5% to close at $19.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK climbed 13.3% to close at $31.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Value Line, Inc. VALU gained 13.1% to close at $63.24.
- Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. RADI surged 12.3% to close at $9.65 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM jumped 12.2% to close at $32.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued guidance above estimates.
- Cricut, Inc. CRCT gained 11.4% to close at $9.43 after posting strong quarterly sales.
- MRC Global Inc. MRC climbed 10.9% to close at $10.81 following strong quarterly results.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI gained 10.9% to close at $10.92.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH climbed 10.8% to close at $12.15 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company authorized up to $100 million in a stock repurchase program.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE rose 10.6% to close at $0.52.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO gained 10.5% to close at $1.10.
- Ziff Davis, Inc. ZD gained 10.1% to close at $81.31 following strong quarterly earnings.
- TPG Inc. TPG rose 9.4% to settle at $35.43 following Q3 earnings.
- Forestar Group Inc. FOR gained 9% to close at $12.64 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP rose 8.6% to close at $6.79.
- HCI Group, Inc. HCI gained 8.1% to close at $37.40 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Coherent Corp. COHR rose 7.6% to close at $32.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- XP Inc. XP gained 7.4% to close at $19.70 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Angi Inc. ANGI gained 7.3% to close at $2.05 following Q3 earnings.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV gained 7.1% to close at $40.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY22 EBITDA guidance.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS rose 6.5% to close at $20.95.
- Seer, Inc. SEER rose 5.6% to close at $6.79 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META gained 5.2% to close at $101.47 after the company announced a planned layoff of 11,000 employees and affirmed Q4 revenue guidance.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI rose 3% to close at $75.44 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
Losers
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS dipped 71.6% to close at $0.2781 on Wednesday after the company warned of a possible bankruptcy amid liquidity concerns. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
- Telos Corporation TLS shares fell 68.8% to close at $3.44 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY22 sales guidance.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX declined 56.5% to close at $0.5575 after the company announced pricing of a $5.5 million public offering.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN declined 51.6% to close at $5.97.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR dropped 48.2% to close at $1.53 following 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS declined 41.5% to settle at $1.5150 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD dipped 40.5% to close at $0.1018. Fast Radius filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY fell 37.8% to close at $0.8768 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG dropped 36.1% to close at $0.78.
- Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS fell 35.6% to close at $154.31 after the company announced it will acquire Howden for $4.4 billion in cash and stock.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares dropped 35.2% to close at $2.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS fell 34.9% to close at $12.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH fell 34.3% to close at $0.9461 following Q3 results.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW dropped 34.2% to close at $11.87 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY22 forecast.
- RumbleON, Inc. RMBL fell 33.9% to settle at $10.36 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered sales guidance.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI dropped 33.3% to close at $8.65.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU declined 31.4% to close at $30.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO fell 31.3% to close at $4.11 after dipping 19% on Tuesday.
- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited EEIQ fell 31.3% to close at $1.03.
- Trevena, Inc. TRVN dipped 30.7% to close at $0.1221 after the company posted Q3 results and announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO fell 29.9% to close at $3.28 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI dropped 29.3% to close at $1.11.
- Ascent Industries Co. ACNT fell 28.9% to close at $10.65 after reporting a drop in quarterly earnings.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST declined 28.9% to settle at $5.09 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 guidance below estimates.
- Horizon Global Corporation HZN dipped 25.8% to settle at $0.4999 after posting a wider quarterly loss.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE fell 25.6% to close at $0.19.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN fell 25.4% to close at $1.00.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA dropped 25.4% to close at $1.56.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS fell 24.3% to settle at $0.0741. Conformis posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT dipped 23.8% to close at $0.3524 after reporting a Q3 loss.
- Eastman Kodak Company KODK dropped 23.6% to close at $4.35.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR fell 23.5% to close at $2.35 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares declined 23.5% to close at $2.3499 after the company announced a marketed offering of units for proceeds of up to approximately $8 million.
- Vericel Corporation VCEL dipped 23.4% to close at $17.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance.
- Zovio Inc ZVO fell 22.7% to close at $0.0928.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 22.6% to close at $12.10 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX dropped 22.5% to close at $4.06 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL fell 22% to close at $18.39. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.96 per share.
- The Beauty Health Company SKIN dipped 21.1% to close at $8.44 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. JP Morgan downgraded Beauty Health from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $11.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 21% to close at $30.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 20.9% to close at $13.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA fell 20.8% to close at $3.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Digihost Technology Inc. DGHI dropped 20% to close at $0.60.
- Allego N.V. ALLG fell 19.9% to close at $2.33.
- Alector, Inc. ALEC fell 19.8% to close at $6.88 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were lower year over year.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC fell 19.7% to close at $22.55, possibly selling-off following recent strength amid reports suggesting Donald Trump could announce a 2024 presidential run.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dropped 19.6% to close at $170.36. Shares of several crypto-related companies traded lower following a CoinDesk report suggesting Binance is leaning toward scrapping the FTX acquisition.
- Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 19.3% to close at $29.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Gevo, Inc. GEVO fell 18.8% to close at $1.81 following weak quarterly results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE dropped 18.8% to close at $1.30. AMC Entertainment Holdings reported third quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday.
- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. LYEL fell 18.6% to close at $4.46 following Q3 results.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. BBD dropped 18.6% to close at $2.94. B of A Securities downgraded Bank Bradesco from Buy to Neutral.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI fell 18.5% to close at $7.07 on weak quarterly earnings.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dropped 18.5% to close at $3.71 following Q3 results.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID dipped 17% to close at $11.21 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Skillz Inc. SKLZ fell 16.8% to close at $0.9061.
- Sterling Check Corp. STER fell 16.8% to close at $12.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and lowered FY22 sales guidance.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM fell 16.4% to close at $20.02 following Q3 results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM dipped 16.4% to close at $6.20. Rayonier Advanced Materials recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- OPKO Health, Inc. OPK dropped 16.2% to close at $1.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Absolute Software Corporation ABST fell 15.9% to close at $8.79 following weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO fell 15.4% to close at $18.75 following wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE dropped 14.2% to close at $25.83 following Q3 results.
- TaskUs, Inc. TASK fell 14% to close at $18.92.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 13.8% to close at $8.40. Shares of several crypto-related companies traded lower following a CoinDesk report suggesting Binance is leaning toward scrapping the FTX acquisition.
- The Walt Disney Company DIS fell 13.2% to close at $86.75 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also said average monthly revenue per paid global Disney+ subscriber declined 5% year over year.
- Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR dropped 13% to close at $70.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Evotec SE EVO shares fell 12.9% to close at $8.54 after the company reported financial results and corporate updates for the first nine months 2022.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares fell 12.3% to close at $0.1688 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- RadNet, Inc. RDNT dropped 11.2% to close at $15.17 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 10.4% to close at $17.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- AerSale Corporation ASLE declined 9.7% to close at $17.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM dropped 8.3% to close at $71.84.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 8.1% to close at $23.11.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG shares declined 7.9% to close at $12.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Tidewater Inc. TDW fell 6.8% to close at $31.04 after the company reported pricing of $120.63 million public offering of 3,987,914 shares of common stock at a price of $30.25 per share.
