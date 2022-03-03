Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 95 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Chevron (NYSE:CVX) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) .

. Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX:INDO)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 45.82% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $157.11. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $157.11. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $62.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $261.45. Shares traded up 3.43%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $261.45. Shares traded up 3.43%. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.32. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.32. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares hit a yearly high of $44.71. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $44.71. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.06%. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock made a new 52-week high of $238.35 Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $238.35 Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) shares hit a yearly high of $55.56. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $55.56. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session. BCE (NYSE:BCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.63. Shares traded up 0.92%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.63. Shares traded up 0.92%. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $150.37 with a daily change of up 0.88%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $150.37 with a daily change of up 0.88%. American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.48%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.32%. Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a yearly high of $210.41. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $210.41. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session. Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.86. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $174.86. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $55.50. Shares traded up 12.05%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $55.50. Shares traded up 12.05%. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.25. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $140.25. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94.

shares were up 0.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94. Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.86%. Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.21. Shares traded up 0.17%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.21. Shares traded up 0.17%. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares hit a yearly high of $145.41. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $145.41. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session. ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.62. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.62. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.05. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.05. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session. Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.28.

shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.28. Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) shares were up 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.12.

shares were up 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.12. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.31. The stock was up 9.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $74.31. The stock was up 9.32% for the day. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares were up 0.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.32.

shares were up 0.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.32. Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares broke to $149.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.15%.

shares broke to $149.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.15%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%. Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares hit a yearly high of $109.05. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $109.05. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.48%. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $76.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%. Westlake (NYSE:WLK) shares set a new yearly high of $112.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $112.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.83 on Thursday, moving up 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $91.83 on Thursday, moving up 0.26%. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.69. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $80.69. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.73 with a daily change of up 2.28%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.73 with a daily change of up 2.28%. OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.15. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.15. The stock was up 2.17% for the day. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares were down 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $190.94.

shares were down 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $190.94. KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.04 for a change of up 0.74%.

shares were up 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.04 for a change of up 0.74%. DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%. CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $294.00 with a daily change of down 0.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $294.00 with a daily change of down 0.02%. Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.63.

shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.63. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.77%. Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.5%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.5%. Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.37. Shares traded down 0.69%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.37. Shares traded down 0.69%. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%. ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.75 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $84.75 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.04 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.04 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.61.

shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.61. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.20 Thursday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.20 Thursday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day. Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares set a new yearly high of $36.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $36.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session. DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50 for a change of down 0.26%.

shares were down 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50 for a change of down 0.26%. GATX (NYSE:GATX) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.12. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $110.12. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.14%. Valaris (NYSE:VAL) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.82 for a change of up 1.39%.

shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.82 for a change of up 1.39%. Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 6.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.62.

shares were up 6.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.62. Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.22%. Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.00. The stock traded up 2.96% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.00. The stock traded up 2.96% on the session. Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $149.50 Thursday. The stock was up 6.98% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $149.50 Thursday. The stock was up 6.98% for the day. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) shares hit a yearly high of $45.00. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $45.00. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) shares were up 1.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.65.

shares were up 1.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.65. Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.13%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $111.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.13%. Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.86. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.86. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session. Holley (NYSE:HLLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Thursday. The stock was up 3.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Thursday. The stock was up 3.91% for the day. AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.09. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $46.09. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.00 for a change of down 1.6%.

shares were down 1.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.00 for a change of down 1.6%. SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session. CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $118.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%. SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.38. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.38. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session. SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.80 on Thursday, moving up 3.31%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.80 on Thursday, moving up 3.31%. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares hit $29.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.53%.

shares hit $29.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.53%. Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares broke to $46.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.

shares broke to $46.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%. Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares set a new yearly high of $11.78 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $11.78 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session. BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.48. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.48. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Thursday, moving up 2.55%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Thursday, moving up 2.55%. TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares hit $19.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.

shares hit $19.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%. Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares hit a yearly high of $22.04. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.04. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session. Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.55%. Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.81 with a daily change of up 7.83%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.81 with a daily change of up 7.83%. Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares hit a yearly high of $12.95. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.95. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session. Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.54 with a daily change of up 0.7%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.54 with a daily change of up 0.7%. Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.10 Thursday. The stock was down 1.57% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $27.10 Thursday. The stock was down 1.57% for the day. Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41 for a change of up 0.23%.

shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41 for a change of up 0.23%. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares set a new yearly high of $18.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 14.95%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 14.95%. Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was down 0.54% for the day. Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.46 on Thursday, moving up 3.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $6.46 on Thursday, moving up 3.03%. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.21%. Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX:INDO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.00. The stock traded up 45.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.00. The stock traded up 45.82% on the session. Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ:FEXD) shares hit a yearly high of $9.93. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.93. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares hit $34.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.25%.

shares hit $34.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.25%. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.22 on Thursday, moving up 0.23%.

