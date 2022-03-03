Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
On Thursday, 95 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Chevron (NYSE:CVX).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN).
- Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX:INDO)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 45.82% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $157.11. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $261.45. Shares traded up 3.43%.
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.32. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares hit a yearly high of $44.71. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.06%.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock made a new 52-week high of $238.35 Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) shares hit a yearly high of $55.56. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $54.63. Shares traded up 0.92%.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $150.37 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.48%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.32%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares hit a yearly high of $210.41. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.86. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $55.50. Shares traded up 12.05%.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.25. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares were up 0.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94.
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.21. Shares traded up 0.17%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares hit a yearly high of $145.41. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.62. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.05. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) shares were up 0.88% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.28.
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) shares were up 3.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.12.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.31. The stock was up 9.32% for the day.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares were up 0.92% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.32.
- Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares broke to $149.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.15%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares hit a yearly high of $109.05. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.48%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
- Westlake (NYSE:WLK) shares set a new yearly high of $112.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.83 on Thursday, moving up 0.26%.
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.69. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.73 with a daily change of up 2.28%.
- OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.15. The stock was up 2.17% for the day.
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares were down 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $190.94.
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares were up 0.74% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.04 for a change of up 0.74%.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.20 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.
- CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $294.00 with a daily change of down 0.02%.
- Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.63.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.77%.
- Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.5%.
- Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.37. Shares traded down 0.69%.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.95%.
- ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.75 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.04 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) shares were up 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.61.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.20 Thursday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares set a new yearly high of $36.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.50 for a change of down 0.26%.
- GATX (NYSE:GATX) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.12. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.14%.
- Valaris (NYSE:VAL) shares were up 1.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.82 for a change of up 1.39%.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares were up 6.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.62.
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.22%.
- Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.00. The stock traded up 2.96% on the session.
- Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) stock made a new 52-week high of $149.50 Thursday. The stock was up 6.98% for the day.
- Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) shares hit a yearly high of $45.00. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) shares were up 1.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.65.
- Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.13%.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.86. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.
- Holley (NYSE:HLLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Thursday. The stock was up 3.91% for the day.
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.09. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.00 for a change of down 1.6%.
- SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
- CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.38. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session.
- SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.80 on Thursday, moving up 3.31%.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares hit $29.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.53%.
- Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares broke to $46.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares set a new yearly high of $11.78 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.48. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.10 on Thursday, moving up 2.55%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares hit $19.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.
- Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares hit a yearly high of $22.04. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.55%.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.81 with a daily change of up 7.83%.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares hit a yearly high of $12.95. The stock traded up 3.14% on the session.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.54 with a daily change of up 0.7%.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.10 Thursday. The stock was down 1.57% for the day.
- Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.41 for a change of up 0.23%.
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares set a new yearly high of $18.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 14.95%.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
- Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.46 on Thursday, moving up 3.03%.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.27 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.21%.
- Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX:INDO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.00. The stock traded up 45.82% on the session.
- Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ:FEXD) shares hit a yearly high of $9.93. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) shares hit $34.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.25%.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.22 on Thursday, moving up 0.23%.
