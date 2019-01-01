|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|0.020
|-0.2500
|REV
|390.200M
|390.903M
|703.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cal-Maine Foods’s space includes: BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC).
The latest price target for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) was reported by B of A Securities on May 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting CALM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.95% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) is $44.16 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 27, 2021.
Cal-Maine Foods’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cal-Maine Foods.
Cal-Maine Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.