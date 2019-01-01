QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
43.62 - 44.96
Vol / Avg.
392.9K/421.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.85 - 44.96
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
43.8
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
48.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 4:17AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:11PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Cal-Maine Foods Inc produces and sells shell eggs. Its main market is United States. The company's product portfolio contains nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs. Cal-Maine Foods markets the shell eggs to a diverse group of customers, including grocery-store chains, club stores, and foodservice distributors. The company's brands are: Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.020 -0.2500
REV390.200M390.903M703.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cal-Maine Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cal-Maine Foods's (CALM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) was reported by B of A Securities on May 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting CALM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.95% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)?

A

The stock price for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) is $44.16 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 27, 2021.

Q

When is Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reporting earnings?

A

Cal-Maine Foods’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.

Q

Is Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cal-Maine Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) operate in?

A

Cal-Maine Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.