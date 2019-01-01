QQQ
Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia. Its portfolio consists of Kruh Block and Citarum Block. The company generates its revenue from oil and gas sales.

Indonesia Energy Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX: INDO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indonesia Energy Corp's (INDO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indonesia Energy Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX: INDO) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting INDO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO)?

A

The stock price for Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX: INDO) is $7.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indonesia Energy Corp.

Q

When is Indonesia Energy Corp (AMEX:INDO) reporting earnings?

A

Indonesia Energy Corp’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indonesia Energy Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) operate in?

A

Indonesia Energy Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.