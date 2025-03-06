March 6, 2025 3:32 AM 12 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Priority Tech Holdings PRTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $227.93 million.

• KVH Industries KVHI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.12 million.

• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $793.81 million.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $40.15 million.

• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $38.34 million.

• ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ranpak Hldgs PACK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $100.41 million.

• VerifyMe VRME is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $352.00 million.

• Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $26.04 million.

• John Wiley & Sons WLYB is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $401.10 million.

• Turning Point Brands TPB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $102.27 million.

• Macy's M is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Burlington Stores BURL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.76 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Kroger KR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $34.87 billion.

• Mind Medicine MNMD is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JD.com JD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $45.16 billion.

• Delcath Systems DCTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.42 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $836.96 million.

• GMS GMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Superior Industries Intl SUP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $300.28 million.

• Evogene EVGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.62 million.

• Marex Group MRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $370.82 million.

• ProFrac Holding ACDC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $498.50 million.

• Toro TTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Sunrise Realty Trust SUNS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF EDV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BrightSpring Health BTSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• America's Car-Mart CRMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $273.39 million.

• BlackSky Technology BKSY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $34.23 million.

• Distribution Solns Gr DSGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $463.80 million.

• Hippo Holdings HIPO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.75 million.

• Polestar Automotive PSNY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $634.04 million.

• Canadian Natural Res CNQ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.

• Real Brokerage REAX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $282.20 million.

• Myers Indus MYE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $203.10 million.

• TORM TRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $280.86 million.

• BJ's Wholesale Club BJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Samsara IOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $335.35 million.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.48 million.

• DXP Enterprises DXPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $431.00 million.

• Reliance Global Group RELI is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• Research Frontiers REFR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr SAMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $31.97 million.

• Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.80 million.

• Cango CANG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ModivCare MODV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $717.27 million.

• Comstock LODE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $700 thousand.

• Marchex MCHX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.01 million.

• GEN Restaurant Gr GENK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $49.77 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.53 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• National CineMedia NCMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $83.72 million.

• Fidus Investment FDUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $36.66 million.

• Molecular Partners MOLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• IDT IDT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $119.46 million.

• Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $45.92 million.

• Serve Robotics SERV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $254 thousand.

• Clarus CLAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.03 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $285.83 million.

• Elutia ELUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• MeridianLink MLNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $78.53 million.

• Asure Software ASUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30.82 million.

• BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.17 million.

• Traeger COOK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.62 million.

• Domo DOMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.00 million.

• AerSale ASLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $91.78 million.

• Guild Holdings GHLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $272.74 million.

• Hudson Technologies HDSN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $37.96 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $154.49 million.

• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.78 million.

• Funko FNKO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $285.79 million.

• Gevo GEVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• American Public Education APEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $161.78 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $115.83 million.

• Noodles NDLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $121.36 million.

• Potbelly PBPB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $115.23 million.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $221.13 million.

• Granite Ridge Resources GRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $104.93 million.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF PRN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• Profound Medical PROF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• Gap GAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.

• HASHICORP INC CL A HCP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $175.71 million.

• ACCESS Newswire ACCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.38 million.

• Information Servs Gr III is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $57.62 million.

• Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $75.78 million.

• Willdan Group WLDN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $145.00 million.

• Broadcom AVGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion.

• Ero Copper ERO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Velocity Financial VEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $42.70 million.

• Cooper Companies COO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $980.87 million.

• Costco Wholesale COST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $62.61 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

