Earnings Scheduled For July 21, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 4:41 AM | 10 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SAP SAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion.

• Webster Finl WBS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Champions Oncology CSBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.72 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $172.65 million.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $111.55 million.

• Home BancShares HOMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $227.32 million.

• Heritage Financial HFWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $56.89 million.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• WNS (Hldgs) WNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $270.20.

• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $361.34 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $221.95.

• GATX GATX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $323.93 million.

• AAR AIR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $455.50 million.

• Nucor NUE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.39 per share on revenue of $11.46 billion.

• Union Pacific UNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $6.13 thousand.

• IQVIA Hldgs IQV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

• Sonoco Products SON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Banc of California BANC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $80.46 million.

• Danaher DHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.32 billion.

• Dow DOW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $15.54 billion.

• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.

• AutoNation AN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.06 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion.

• American Airlines Group AAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $13.41 billion.

• Blackstone BX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• KB Financial Group KB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NeuroMetrix NURO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Simmons First National SFNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $228.94 million.

• Herc Hldgs HRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $630.14 million.

• Mechel PAO MTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $455.13 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $169.22 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $997.30 million.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $85.11 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $110.73 million.

• Synovus Finl SNV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $521.03 million.

• Insteel Indus IIIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $240.17 million.

• East West Bancorp EWBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $463.95 million.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Dover DOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Pool POOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.54 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Snap-on SNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• BankUnited BKU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $244.30 million.

• Huntington Bancshares HBAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• D.R. Horton DHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion.

• ABB ABB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.

• Travelers Companies TRV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.76 billion.

• AT&T T is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.56 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• UFP Industries UFPI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Western Alliance WAL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $10.91 million.

• 1st Source SRCE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $85.39 million.

• Independent Bank INDB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $168.93 million.

• Robert Half International RHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Hilltop Holdings HTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $107.00 million.

• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $195.97 million.

• BJ's Restaurants BJRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $327.98 million.

• Capital One Financial COF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $8.29 billion.

• First Financial Bancor FFBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $159.86 million.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

• Snap SNAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• PPG Indus PPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Seagate Tech Hldgs STX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Scholastic SCHL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aqua Metals AQMS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Plus Therapeutics PSTV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trustco Bank TRST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $45.87 million.

• Controladora Vuela VLRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $602.84 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $57.32 million.

• Vicor VICR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $88.30 million.

• CapStar Finl Hldgs CSTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $31.22 million.

• SVB Finl Gr SIVB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.05 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Boston Beer Co SAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.35 per share on revenue of $629.32 million.

• Mattel MAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• WR Berkley WRB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Associated Banc ASB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $280.18 million.

• Bank OZK OZK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $287.76 million.

• Intuitive Surgical ISRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets