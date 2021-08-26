Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 91 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

(NASDAQ:GOOGL). The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO).

(NASDAQ:UGRO). Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) traded up 897.08% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares broke to $2,846.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:BLUW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.24. Shares traded up 135.12%. Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.26%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.