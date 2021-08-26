 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 91 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO).
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) traded up 897.08% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares broke to $2,846.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares set a new yearly high of $419.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares set a new yearly high of $628.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $357.48. Shares traded up 0.62%.
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) shares were up 0.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.42 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) shares broke to $674.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.03%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.63 Thursday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.94 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $311.57 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $455.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.29%.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit $159.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $139.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $267.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.09%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $287.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a yearly high of $694.14. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $584.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $183.23 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $94.44. Shares traded down 0.04%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.62 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $414.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.56%.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares hit a yearly high of $222.00. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares hit $91.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.06%.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.98. The stock was up 3.88% for the day.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.67. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.59 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.
  • SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $61.00. Shares traded up 1.95%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $275.31. Shares traded down 0.26%.
  • Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.00. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares hit $102.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $204.41. Shares traded up 10.53%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.99 on Thursday, moving down 0.12%.
  • NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.01. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $211.94 with a daily change of down 0.27%.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.39 on Thursday, moving up 0.8%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a yearly high of $52.07. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $175.98. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.23.
  • TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.63 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $216.38.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $184.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Olo (NYSE:OLO) shares set a new yearly high of $47.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.49%.
  • Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.56 on Thursday, moving up 0.79%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $118.69 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit $166.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.43%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.89. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.07 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.43. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
  • Rogers (NYSE:ROG) shares were down 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $211.76.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.65 Thursday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $112.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.54%.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares broke to $24.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $98.08 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a yearly high of $67.86. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares were up 1.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.74.
  • Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.97%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.18 Thursday. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.65. Shares traded up 12.72%.
  • Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.17%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares set a new yearly high of $29.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
  • Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.74.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.86%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) shares hit $18.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.85.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.68 Thursday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.89 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares were up 0.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.91 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a yearly high of $36.91. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares broke to $44.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.91 Thursday. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.68 on Thursday, moving up 2.16%.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares were up 0.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.67 for a change of up 0.68%.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.71. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.09 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.07%.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.32 with a daily change of up 12.89%.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.00. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.23.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares broke to $11.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.74%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares were up 897.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.11 for a change of up 897.08%.
  • Blue Water Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLUW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.24. Shares traded up 135.12%.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.26%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

