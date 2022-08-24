Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 120 companies set new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Verizon Communications VZ.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was InMed Pharmaceuticals INM.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX's stock fell the most, as it traded down 30.19% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Intel INTC shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:
- Verizon Communications VZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $43.22. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Intel INTC shares made a new 52-week low of $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Sanofi SNY stock drifted down 0.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.20.
- GSK GSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.62%.
- Vodafone Group VOD shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.83%.
- Prudential PUK stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.81. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG shares set a new 52-week low of $17.52. The stock traded up 0.48%.
- Stanley Black & Decker SWK shares set a new 52-week low of $91.48. The stock traded up 1.21%.
- Teleflex TFX shares reached a new 52-week low of $227.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- Smith & Nephew SNN stock set a new 52-week low of $24.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.21%.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS shares hit a yearly low of $17.00. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
- WPP WPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.58 and moving down 0.57%.
- Korea Electric Power KEP shares made a new 52-week low of $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.
- Mohawk Industries MHK shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $111.36, drifting up 0.54%.
- IAC IAC stock hit $64.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.64%.
- Grifols GRFS shares made a new 52-week low of $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
- Trex Co TREX shares set a new 52-week low of $48.08. The stock traded up 1.33%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.23 and moving down 1.26%.
- Integra Lifesciences IART stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $49.87. Shares traded down 3.71%.
- Highwoods Props HIW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.7%.
- Pegasystems PEGA shares made a new 52-week low of $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
- Perficient PRFT shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $80.79.
- IHS Holding IHS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock traded down 0.91%.
- Neogen NEOG shares moved down 1.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.30, drifting down 1.36%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.74.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock drifted up 0.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $96.30.
- InterDigital IDCC shares made a new 52-week low of $52.99 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit $12.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit $46.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.64%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.21 and moving down 1.85%.
- TaskUs TASK shares fell to $13.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.66%.
- Fastly FSLY shares made a new 52-week low of $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.26% for the day.
- Green Dot GDOT shares made a new 52-week low of $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Rackspace Tech RXT shares made a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.06 and moving up 0.49%.
- Centerra Gold CGAU stock hit a yearly low of $4.50. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Pros Holdings PRO shares fell to $21.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.72%.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.26 and moving down 0.29%.
- Office Props IT OPI shares set a new 52-week low of $18.57. The stock traded down 0.9%.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.87 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- ScanSource SCSC shares were down 18.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.00.
- Unisys UIS shares set a new yearly low of $9.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Forestar Group FOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.51. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Orion Office REIT ONL shares made a new 52-week low of $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares set a new 52-week low of $3.08. The stock traded down 1.11%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.48%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Wednesday, moving down 30.19%.
- Agora API stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock was up 4.66% on the session.
- PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.48%.
- HCI Group HCI shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $49.87.
- LendingTree TREE shares set a new yearly low of $33.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session.
- WW International WW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.65. Shares traded up 3.25%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock traded down 0.31%.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares moved down 0.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.86, drifting down 0.29%.
- PetIQ PETQ shares hit a yearly low of $11.56. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Gannett Co GCI shares fell to $2.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.68%.
- Nano Labs NA stock hit $5.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.89%.
- Universal Electronics UEIC shares moved down 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.21, drifting down 0.85%.
- Ouster OUST shares moved up 4.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45, drifting up 4.27%.
- Outbrain OB stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday, moving up 2.46%.
- Intercure INCR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20. The stock traded down 5.11%.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares fell to $6.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.44%.
- Quotient Technology QUOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.59. Shares traded down 4.96%.
- Bank of South Carolina BKSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.11. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- Boxed BOXD stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
- CorpHousing Group CHG shares set a new yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.21%.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares moved up 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.80, drifting up 1.71%.
- Athersys ATHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 4.36%.
- Palatin Technologies PTN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.22. Shares traded down 5.47%.
- Integra Resources ITRG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Pulse Biosciences PLSE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.34 and moving down 4.58%.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 2.43%.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares moved down 2.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.49, drifting down 2.76%.
- EuroDry EDRY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.62. Shares traded down 2.79%.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares made a new 52-week low of $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.18% for the day.
- Jowell Global JWEL shares set a new yearly low of $0.96 this morning. The stock was up 17.07% on the session.
- Reborn Coffee REBN shares hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was down 9.3% on the session.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.72%.
- mCloud Technologies MCLD shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.
- NewAge NBEV shares fell to $0.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.86%.
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.8%.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares fell to $3.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.
- Venus Concept VERO stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
- Aravive ARAV shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.89%.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares moved up 11.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10, drifting up 11.62%.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded down 4.18%.
- Nephros NEPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.78%.
- Reliance Global Group RELI shares moved down 3.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73, drifting down 3.86%.
- Taoping TAOP shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
- Shineco SISI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB stock hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 6.61% for the day.
- Trxade Health MEDS stock drifted down 8.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.
- Zovio ZVO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.26 and moving up 6.05%.
- Unico American UNAM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
