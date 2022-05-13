Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 153 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

Vodafone Group VOD was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. LiqTech International LIQT 's stock dropped the most, trading down 44.42% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock dropped the most, trading down 44.42% to reach a new 52-week low. GigaMedia GIGM saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

On Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Vodafone Group VOD stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.42. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.42. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. Kinross Gold KGC shares made a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day. Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit $10.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.

stock hit $10.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%. Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares made a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares set a new 52-week low of $12.71. The stock traded down 0.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.71. The stock traded down 0.55%. Nuveen California Quality NAC shares moved up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.83, drifting up 0.1%.

shares moved up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.83, drifting up 0.1%. Eve Holding EVEX stock hit $6.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%.

stock hit $6.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%. FIGS FIGS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.23. The stock traded down 27.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.23. The stock traded down 27.28%. Embecta EMBC shares set a new yearly low of $24.61 this morning. The stock was down 7.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.61 this morning. The stock was down 7.93% on the session. Seabridge Gold SA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.42. Shares traded up 3.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.42. Shares traded up 3.0%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock set a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday, moving down 0.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday, moving down 0.85%. Central Secs CET stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $37.32. Shares traded up 0.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $37.32. Shares traded up 0.56%. UMH Properties UMH shares made a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Friday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Friday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day. Vtex VTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Friday morning, moving down 0.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Friday morning, moving down 0.22%. Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Karooooo KARO stock drifted down 10.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.86.

stock drifted down 10.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.86. Camden National CAC shares made a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Friday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Friday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.66%. Nuveen California NKX stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.75. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.75. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Enfusion ENFN stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80. The stock was down 13.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80. The stock was down 13.25% on the session. BlackRock Multi-Sector BIT shares set a new 52-week low of $14.56. The stock traded down 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.56. The stock traded down 0.61%. Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.66. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.66. The stock was up 0.1% on the session. Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a yearly low of $10.16. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.16. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Invesco California Value VCV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Friday, moving down 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Friday, moving down 0.11%. Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.53 and moving up 9.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.53 and moving up 9.5%. Western Asset Managed MMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.71. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.71. The stock was down 0.43% on the session. North Atlantic Acq NAAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Friday morning, moving down 0.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Friday morning, moving down 0.81%. PetIQ PETQ stock drifted down 2.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.65.

stock drifted down 2.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.65. Templeton Global Income GIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%. NextNav NN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Friday, moving down 2.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Friday, moving down 2.28%. Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock set a new 52-week low of $18.65 on Friday, moving up 0.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.65 on Friday, moving up 0.24%. Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP stock hit $11.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.51%.

stock hit $11.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.51%. Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.05. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.05. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. MediaAlpha MAX stock drifted down 2.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68.

stock drifted down 2.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68. BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock drifted down 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64.

stock drifted down 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64. Invesco Advantage VKI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Friday morning, moving down 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Friday morning, moving down 1.35%. Blue Bird BLBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday morning, moving down 10.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday morning, moving down 10.81%. Cepton CPTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving down 3.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving down 3.92%. DWS Municipal IT KTF stock drifted down 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.10.

stock drifted down 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.10. ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares hit a yearly low of $17.41. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.41. The stock was up 2.58% on the session. RiverNorth Flex Muni RFMZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares hit a yearly low of $8.26. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.26. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. Digimarc DMRC shares hit a yearly low of $17.09. The stock was down 11.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.09. The stock was down 11.14% on the session. RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.2%. Valuence Merger VMCA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.98. Shares traded down 0.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.98. Shares traded down 0.2%. Rent the Runway RENT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Pioneer Bancorp PBFS shares fell to $9.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.

shares fell to $9.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%. Western Asset Inflation WIA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.15. Shares traded up 0.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.15. Shares traded up 0.2%. Sutro Biopharma STRO shares moved down 2.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74, drifting down 2.45%.

shares moved down 2.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74, drifting down 2.45%. Timberland Bancorp TSBK stock hit a yearly low of $25.38. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.38. The stock was down 1.21% for the day. POET Technologies POET shares were up 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.34.

shares were up 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.34. Atento ATTO stock hit $13.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%.

stock hit $13.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%. Nam Tai Property NTP stock hit $4.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.

stock hit $4.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%. Vor Biopharma VOR shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.22, drifting down 1.59%.

shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.22, drifting down 1.59%. NEW GERMANY FUND GF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.14. Shares traded down 4.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.14. Shares traded down 4.78%. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Alexco Resource AXU shares fell to $0.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 10.5%.

shares fell to $0.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 10.5%. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.86. Shares traded up 3.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.86. Shares traded up 3.48%. John Hancock Invts Trust JHI shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.13.

shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.13. ChromaDex CDXC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday, moving down 3.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday, moving down 3.66%. RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.24 and moving down 1.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.24 and moving down 1.39%. GAMCO Natural Resources GNT stock hit $4.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.

stock hit $4.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%. Homology Medicines FIXX shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session. Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.72% on the session. PowerFleet PWFL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.21. Shares traded down 2.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.21. Shares traded down 2.89%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.91. Shares traded down 1.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.91. Shares traded down 1.03%. Equillium EQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.13. Shares traded up 1.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.13. Shares traded up 1.12%. Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Friday morning, moving down 22.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Friday morning, moving down 22.12%. WAVE Life Sciences WVE shares fell to $1.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.2%.

shares fell to $1.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.2%. GSI Technology GSIT stock hit $3.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.

stock hit $3.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%. Axcella Health AXLA shares moved down 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 1.24%.

shares moved down 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 1.24%. PIMCO New York Municipal PNF shares set a new 52-week low of $8.82. The stock traded down 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.82. The stock traded down 0.79%. Cybin CYBN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.39. Shares traded down 4.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.39. Shares traded down 4.74%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin BCOW shares set a new 52-week low of $9.92. The stock traded down 0.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.92. The stock traded down 0.7%. Bit Origin BTOG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock was up 5.37% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock was up 5.37% on the session. Nemaura Medical NMRD shares hit a yearly low of $2.15. The stock was down 9.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.15. The stock was down 9.53% on the session. Minerva Surgical UTRS shares moved up 14.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 14.86%.

shares moved up 14.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 14.86%. RF Industries RFIL shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.48.

shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.48. Aware AWRE shares fell to $2.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.39%.

shares fell to $2.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.39%. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock traded down 26.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock traded down 26.07%. Opiant Pharma OPNT stock set a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Friday, moving up 2.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Friday, moving up 2.96%. DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock drifted up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87.

stock drifted up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87. Senstar Tech SNT shares were up 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11.

shares were up 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11. European Equity Fund EEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday morning, moving down 7.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday morning, moving down 7.9%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday, moving up 2.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday, moving up 2.63%. Larimar Therapeutics LRMR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock traded up 6.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock traded up 6.64%. BioTelemetry BEAT shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.

shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20. Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock was up 20.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock was up 20.0% on the session. Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday morning, moving down 3.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday morning, moving down 3.74%. Marygold Companies MGLD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded up 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded up 2.5%. Xtant Medical Holdings XTNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 10.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 10.24%. Peraso PRSO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.49. Shares traded up 20.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.49. Shares traded up 20.5%. Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.

shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50. TRACON Pharma TCON shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was up 1.22% on the session. Winc WBEV stock hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 6.12% for the day. OncoSec Medical ONCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.43%. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65.

shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65. Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday morning, moving up 14.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday morning, moving up 14.63%. Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 1.25% for the day. Austin Gold AUST shares moved up 8.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72, drifting up 8.37%.

shares moved up 8.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72, drifting up 8.37%. Skylight Health Group SLHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.55. Shares traded down 4.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.55. Shares traded down 4.33%. Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday, moving up 3.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday, moving up 3.48%. Brickell Biotech BBI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday, moving down 9.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday, moving down 9.67%. Vyant Bio VYNT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was up 7.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was up 7.25% for the day. Auddia AUUD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.40. Shares traded down 2.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.40. Shares traded down 2.71%. Qumu QUMU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 7.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 7.47%. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock set a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Friday, moving up 2.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Friday, moving up 2.5%. GigaMedia GIGM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat). Soligenix SNGX shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 10.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 10.01% on the session. Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares were up 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.

shares were up 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62. TSR TSRI shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Friday morning, moving down 1.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Friday morning, moving down 1.84%. Edible Garden EDBL shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.

shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67. Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was up 3.15% on the session. Cingulate CING stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.05. Shares traded up 8.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.05. Shares traded up 8.33%. LiqTech International LIQT shares were down 44.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.48.

shares were down 44.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.48. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was up 8.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was up 8.11% on the session. Cuentas CUEN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock traded down 5.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock traded down 5.36%. UTime UTME shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Friday morning, moving up 3.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Friday morning, moving up 3.32%. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares hit a yearly low of $0.51. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.51. The stock was down 4.56% on the session. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock set a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Friday, moving down 11.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Friday, moving down 11.53%. Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.

