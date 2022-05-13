QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 12:14 PM | 15 min read

 

On Friday, 153 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Vodafone Group VOD was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • LiqTech International LIQT's stock dropped the most, trading down 44.42% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • GigaMedia GIGM saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

On Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Vodafone Group VOD stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.42. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • Kinross Gold KGC shares made a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit $10.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares made a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF shares set a new 52-week low of $12.71. The stock traded down 0.55%.
  • Nuveen California Quality NAC shares moved up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.83, drifting up 0.1%.
  • Eve Holding EVEX stock hit $6.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.88%.
  • FIGS FIGS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.23. The stock traded down 27.28%.
  • Embecta EMBC shares set a new yearly low of $24.61 this morning. The stock was down 7.93% on the session.
  • Seabridge Gold SA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.42. Shares traded up 3.0%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock set a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday, moving down 0.85%.
  • Central Secs CET stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $37.32. Shares traded up 0.56%.
  • UMH Properties UMH shares made a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Friday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
  • Vtex VTEX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Friday morning, moving down 0.22%.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock hit a yearly low of $2.96. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Karooooo KARO stock drifted down 10.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.86.
  • Camden National CAC shares made a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Friday. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.66%.
  • Nuveen California NKX stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.75. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Enfusion ENFN stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80. The stock was down 13.25% on the session.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector BIT shares set a new 52-week low of $14.56. The stock traded down 0.61%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.66. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI stock hit a yearly low of $10.16. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Friday, moving down 0.11%.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.53 and moving up 9.5%.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.71. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • North Atlantic Acq NAAC shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Friday morning, moving down 0.81%.
  • PetIQ PETQ stock drifted down 2.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.65.
  • Templeton Global Income GIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Friday morning, moving down 0.11%.
  • NextNav NN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Friday, moving down 2.28%.
  • Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock set a new 52-week low of $18.65 on Friday, moving up 0.24%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP stock hit $11.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.51%.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.05. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • MediaAlpha MAX stock drifted down 2.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock drifted down 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64.
  • Invesco Advantage VKI shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Friday morning, moving down 1.35%.
  • Blue Bird BLBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday morning, moving down 10.81%.
  • Cepton CPTN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.34 and moving down 3.92%.
  • DWS Municipal IT KTF stock drifted down 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.10.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares hit a yearly low of $17.41. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
  • RiverNorth Flex Muni RFMZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.94%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares hit a yearly low of $8.26. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Digimarc DMRC shares hit a yearly low of $17.09. The stock was down 11.14% on the session.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Valuence Merger VMCA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.98. Shares traded down 0.2%.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Friday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • Pioneer Bancorp PBFS shares fell to $9.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.
  • Western Asset Inflation WIA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.15. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO shares moved down 2.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74, drifting down 2.45%.
  • Timberland Bancorp TSBK stock hit a yearly low of $25.38. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • POET Technologies POET shares were up 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.34.
  • Atento ATTO stock hit $13.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%.
  • Nam Tai Property NTP stock hit $4.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.98%.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.22, drifting down 1.59%.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND GF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.14. Shares traded down 4.78%.
  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Alexco Resource AXU shares fell to $0.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 10.5%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.86. Shares traded up 3.48%.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust JHI shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.13.
  • ChromaDex CDXC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Friday, moving down 3.66%.
  • RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.24 and moving down 1.39%.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources GNT stock hit $4.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.98%.
  • Homology Medicines FIXX shares set a new yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.72% on the session.
  • PowerFleet PWFL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.21. Shares traded down 2.89%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.91. Shares traded down 1.03%.
  • Equillium EQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.13. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Friday morning, moving down 22.12%.
  • WAVE Life Sciences WVE shares fell to $1.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.2%.
  • GSI Technology GSIT stock hit $3.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.
  • Axcella Health AXLA shares moved down 1.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35, drifting down 1.24%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNF shares set a new 52-week low of $8.82. The stock traded down 0.79%.
  • Cybin CYBN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.39. Shares traded down 4.74%.
  • 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin BCOW shares set a new 52-week low of $9.92. The stock traded down 0.7%.
  • Bit Origin BTOG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock was up 5.37% on the session.
  • Nemaura Medical NMRD shares hit a yearly low of $2.15. The stock was down 9.53% on the session.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS shares moved up 14.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 14.86%.
  • RF Industries RFIL shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.48.
  • Aware AWRE shares fell to $2.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.39%.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.90. The stock traded down 26.07%.
  • Opiant Pharma OPNT stock set a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Friday, moving up 2.96%.
  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock drifted up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87.
  • Senstar Tech SNT shares were up 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11.
  • European Equity Fund EEA shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday morning, moving down 7.9%.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS stock hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday, moving up 2.63%.
  • Larimar Therapeutics LRMR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock traded up 6.64%.
  • BioTelemetry BEAT shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.48. The stock was up 20.0% on the session.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday morning, moving down 3.74%.
  • Marygold Companies MGLD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock traded up 2.5%.
  • Xtant Medical Holdings XTNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving down 10.24%.
  • Peraso PRSO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.49. Shares traded up 20.5%.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
  • TRACON Pharma TCON shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
  • Winc WBEV stock hit a yearly low of $2.24. The stock was down 6.12% for the day.
  • OncoSec Medical ONCS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.43%.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.65.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday morning, moving up 14.63%.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Austin Gold AUST shares moved up 8.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72, drifting up 8.37%.
  • Skylight Health Group SLHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.55. Shares traded down 4.33%.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday, moving up 3.48%.
  • Brickell Biotech BBI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday, moving down 9.67%.
  • Vyant Bio VYNT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was up 7.25% for the day.
  • Auddia AUUD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.40. Shares traded down 2.71%.
  • Qumu QUMU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 7.47%.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock set a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Friday, moving up 2.5%.
  • GigaMedia GIGM stock set a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Soligenix SNGX shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 10.01% on the session.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares were up 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.62.
  • TSR TSRI shares hit a yearly low of $7.10. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Friday morning, moving down 1.84%.
  • Edible Garden EDBL shares were down 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.88. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.
  • Cingulate CING stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.05. Shares traded up 8.33%.
  • LiqTech International LIQT shares were down 44.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.48.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was up 8.11% on the session.
  • Cuentas CUEN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock traded down 5.36%.
  • UTime UTME shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Friday morning, moving up 3.32%.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares hit a yearly low of $0.51. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock set a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Friday, moving down 11.53%.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas