Why Greenhill Shares Climbed Around 25%; Here Are 100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI shares jumped 242.8% to close at $105.72 on Thursday. The company announced a strategic plan to enter into the clean energy industry.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB gained 39.7% to close at $0.9781. Acutus Medical achieved OEM qualification milestone in sale of left-heart access portfolio to Medtronic.
- NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares jumped 37.4% to close at $13.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX gained 36.3% to settle at $2.29 after the company announced the distribution of a RSV-Influenza-COVID Triple Virus Antigen Rapid Test Kit has been launched in markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO jumped 34.8% to settle at $0.5149.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTO climbed 26.9% to close at $0.7180.
- Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB shares climbed 26.1% to close at $8.41 after reporting a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed 24.6% to close at $9.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX jumped 24.6% to close at $5.62. Cardlytics recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Aptorum Group Limited APM gained 24.2% to settle at $0.7908.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 24.1% to close at $3.04.
- Veracyte, Inc. VCYT climbed 24.3% to close at $24.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 sales gudiance above analyst estimates.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ gained 24.1% to close at $0.50. Creative Medical Technology announced FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AlloStem.
- VOC Energy Trust VOC gained 23.8% to close at $9.82.
- Galecto, Inc. GLTO jumped 23.2% to settle at $2.34.
- Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH climbed 22.7% to close at $20.92 folloiwng better-than-expected Q3 earnings. Bluegreen Vacations announced intention to commence a cash tender offer for its class A common stock at $22.17 per share.
- Aravive, Inc. ARAV gained 21.5% to settle at $2.09.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA rose 19.7% to close at $2.37.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM jumped 19.6% to close at $60.39.
- Infinera Corporation INFN climbed 19.5% to settle at $6.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results..
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 18.7% to close at $25.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST gained 18.7% to settle at $1.05.
- Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS jumped 18.7% to close at $23.63 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and announced a $50 million buyback program.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL gained 18.6% to close at $10.80. American Axle is said to also gauge interest from Borgwarner, Dana.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG gained 18.5% to close at $31.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN jumped 18.4% to settle at $3.99.
- Vimeo, Inc. VMEO gained 17.1% to close at $3.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR jumped 16.8% to settle at $24.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 and FY22 revenue guidance.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS climbed 16.6% to close at $8.15 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. TTSH climbed 15.7% to close at $4.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF gained 15.4% to close at $48.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- MBIA Inc. MBI jumped 15.3% to close at $11.51 following Q3 earnings.
- Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. DSGR rose 15.3% to close at $34.48 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and increased share repurchase plan to $12.5 million.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. MLAB jumped 15.3% to settle at $147.54 following Q2 results.
- StoneCo Ltd. STNE gained 14.8% to close at $12.04.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY rose 14.3% to close at $100.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND climbed 13.5% to close at $10.58. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC climbed 11% to close at $195.89 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Under Armour, Inc. UA gained 10.6% to close at $6.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI climbed 10.9% to close at $0.0812 after jumping 10% on Wednesday. Digital Brands recently said its new multi-brand website has seen a 462% increase in e-commerce revenue since its launch on October 23, 2022.
- Zillow Group, Inc. Z gained 10.4% to close at $32.61 following strong quarterly sales.
- Bit Origin Ltd BTOG gained 8.8% to close at $0.2301.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 8.2% to close at $12.33 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- ING Groep N.V. ING rose 8.2% to settle at $10.43 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a share buyback programme of up to €1.5 billion.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS gained 5.7% to close at $278.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Ignyte Acquisition Corp. PKBO fell 45.6% to close at $3.80 on Thursday.
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO shares fell 40.3% to close at $1.26 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. SRGA dipped 34.4% to close at $2.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and lowered its FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 33.3% to settle at $4.67.
- Lincoln National Corporation LNC dropped 33.2% to close at $34.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM declined 32.3% to settle at $0.3150.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH fell 31.9% to close at $5.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX declined 31.1% to close at $7.67.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS dropped 30.5% to settle at $0.23.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS fell 29.1% to close at $4.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA dipped 28.6% to settle at $4.4999.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM declined 28.4% to close at $36.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS fell 28.1% to close at $57.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. ERII dropped 27.5% to close at $18.29 following weak quarterly sales.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO dropped 26.1% to close at $3.66 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM declined 26% to close at $9.53 following Q3 results.
- Merus N.V. MRUS dropped 25% to close at $15.28 after the FDA recommended the company enroll additional patients in the eNRGy trial to support potential BLA filing.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS dipped 25% to close at $85.07 following weak quarterly results.
- Identiv, Inc. INVE declined 24.8% to close at $8.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued soft FY22 guidance.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR declined 24.5% to close at $64.41 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. COEP fell 24.5% to settle at $3.6250.
- Yellow Corporation YELL dropped 24.3% to settle at $3.09 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA fell 23.8% to close at $2.05.
- Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.. OIG fell 23.4% to close at $0.2876 after the company cut its FY22 forecast.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI fell 22.8% to close at $24.42 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Inseego Corp. INSG dropped 22.8% to close at $1.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Rapid7, Inc. RPD fell 22.7% to close at $30.19 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT dipped 21.9% to close at $0.25.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI dropped 20.5% to close at $34.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN dipped 20.4% to settle at $0.67.
- Rimini Street, Inc. RMNI fell 20.4% to close at $4.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and issued soft FY22 guidance.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX dipped 20% to close at $0.1082.
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD fell 18.6% to settle at $14.61 following Q2 results.
- Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD declined 18.5% to close at $15.18 following Q3 results.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY dipped 17.8% to settle at $3.94 following Q3 resulst.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN shares fell 17.7% to close at $5.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also entered into agreement regarding divestiture of EMEA business to Colt Technology Services for $1.8 billion.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. WOW fell 16.4% to close at $11.20 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered FY22 revenue outlook.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP dropped 16.2% to settle at $2.85.
- Qualys, Inc. QLYS dropped 16% to close at $112.38 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Verra Mobility Corporation VRRM fell 15.6% to settle at $13.62 following Q3 results.
- STAAR Surgical Company STAA dropped 15.3% to settle at $59.84 after reporting Q3 results.
- WESCO International, Inc. WCC dipped 15.2% to close at $116.47 after the company reported mixed Q3 results and issued FY22 EPS guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
- Quotient Limited QTNT fell 15% to close at $2.16. Quotient announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
- R1 RCM Inc. RCM dropped 15% to close at $14.77.
- Rogers Corporation ROG fell 14.8% to settle at $108.89 after Dupont recently announced it is terminating its intended acquisition of the company.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. BHR dropped 14% to close at $3.86 following Q3 results.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH fell 13.8% to close at $51.96 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 13.7% to close at $45.93 following quarterly results.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS dropped 13.4% to close at $31.79 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD dropped 12.5% to close at $8.45 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Zoetis Inc. ZTS dropped 11% to close at $131.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Kellogg Company K dropped 8.3% to close at $69.51 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell 7.5% to close at $149.70 in sympathy with Fortinet, which fell after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Akso Health Group AHG fell 6.8% to close at $0.41 after declining around 13% on Wednesday.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU fell 4.6% to close at $51.84. Roku posted upbeat revenue for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.