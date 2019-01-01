QQQ
Coeptis Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics and technologies that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Its product portfolio consists of two clinical-stage drug candidates (CPT1550 and CPT60621), two approved drugs (Conjupri (levamlodipine) tablets and Consensi (amlodipine and celecoxib) tablets) and the product opportunities through its two exclusive option agreements.

Coeptis Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK: COEP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coeptis Therapeutics's (COEP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coeptis Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coeptis Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP)?

A

The stock price for Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK: COEP) is $3.5 last updated Today at 3:18:28 PM.

Q

Does Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coeptis Therapeutics.

Q

When is Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK:COEP) reporting earnings?

A

Coeptis Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coeptis Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) operate in?

A

Coeptis Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.