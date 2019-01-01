Coeptis Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics and technologies that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Its product portfolio consists of two clinical-stage drug candidates (CPT1550 and CPT60621), two approved drugs (Conjupri (levamlodipine) tablets and Consensi (amlodipine and celecoxib) tablets) and the product opportunities through its two exclusive option agreements.