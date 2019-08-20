Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m E.T on Tuesday, 128 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

BT Group (NYSE: BT) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 100.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows: