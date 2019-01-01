QQQ
Planet Ventures Inc is an investment company. The company invests in a portfolio of shares and other securities of public and private companies. It invests in the mining, cryptocurrency, and blockchain arena in addition to its most recent investment in a legal web-based sportsbook.

Planet Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Planet Ventures (PNXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Planet Ventures (OTCPK: PNXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Planet Ventures's (PNXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Planet Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Planet Ventures (PNXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Planet Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Planet Ventures (PNXPF)?

A

The stock price for Planet Ventures (OTCPK: PNXPF) is $0.065 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:36:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Planet Ventures (PNXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Planet Ventures.

Q

When is Planet Ventures (OTCPK:PNXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Planet Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Planet Ventures (PNXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Planet Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Planet Ventures (PNXPF) operate in?

A

Planet Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.