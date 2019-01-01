Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Southern California based biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious disease and diseases of the central nervous system. Aeolus is developing its lead compound, AEOL-10150, as a treatment for the lung effects of Acute Radiation Syndrome (Lung-ARS). Aeolus also has two pre-clinical development programs: AEOL 11114 and AEOL 20415.