Range
0.18 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
302.2K/151.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
27.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
147.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NexOptic Technology Corp engages in the investment and development of technologies relating to imagery and light concentration for lens and image capture based systems. The company's technology includes Aliis; DoubleTake and Mobile Lens.

Analyst Ratings

NexOptic Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexOptic Technology (NXOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexOptic Technology (OTCQB: NXOPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NexOptic Technology's (NXOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NexOptic Technology.

Q

What is the target price for NexOptic Technology (NXOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NexOptic Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for NexOptic Technology (NXOPF)?

A

The stock price for NexOptic Technology (OTCQB: NXOPF) is $0.1892 last updated Today at 8:08:17 PM.

Q

Does NexOptic Technology (NXOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexOptic Technology.

Q

When is NexOptic Technology (OTCQB:NXOPF) reporting earnings?

A

NexOptic Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NexOptic Technology (NXOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexOptic Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does NexOptic Technology (NXOPF) operate in?

A

NexOptic Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.