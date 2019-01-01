QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
70.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 6:00AM
CannAmerica Brands Corp is involved in the Medical and Recreational Cannabis in the United States. The company's principal business is to build on and maximize the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing these brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CannAmerica Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CannAmerica Brands (OTCPK: CNNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CannAmerica Brands's (CNNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CannAmerica Brands.

Q

What is the target price for CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CannAmerica Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF)?

A

The stock price for CannAmerica Brands (OTCPK: CNNXF) is $0.0154 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:54:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CannAmerica Brands.

Q

When is CannAmerica Brands (OTCPK:CNNXF) reporting earnings?

A

CannAmerica Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CannAmerica Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does CannAmerica Brands (CNNXF) operate in?

A

CannAmerica Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.