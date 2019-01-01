QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/3.8K
Div / Yield
0/4.17%
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
16.67
Open
0.09
P/E
4
EPS
-0.01
Shares
100.9M
Outstanding
Quinsam Capital Corp is an investment and merchant banking firm based in Canada. It is focused on the small-cap market, with early-stage investments in as resources and technology sectors. The company's merchant banking business encompasses a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments.

Quinsam Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quinsam Capital (QCAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quinsam Capital (OTCPK: QCAAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quinsam Capital's (QCAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quinsam Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Quinsam Capital (QCAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quinsam Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Quinsam Capital (QCAAF)?

A

The stock price for Quinsam Capital (OTCPK: QCAAF) is $0.0928 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:56:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quinsam Capital (QCAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quinsam Capital.

Q

When is Quinsam Capital (OTCPK:QCAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Quinsam Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quinsam Capital (QCAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quinsam Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Quinsam Capital (QCAAF) operate in?

A

Quinsam Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.