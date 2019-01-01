QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
25.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
255.9M
Outstanding
Axion Ventures Inc is an investment issuer with majority ownership in online video gaming and other IT sectors. The principal activities of the Group are principally engaged in game software development, game operation, provision of outsourcing services, software license and software training.

Axion Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axion Ventures (AXNVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axion Ventures (OTCEM: AXNVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axion Ventures's (AXNVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axion Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Axion Ventures (AXNVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axion Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Axion Ventures (AXNVF)?

A

The stock price for Axion Ventures (OTCEM: AXNVF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 20:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axion Ventures (AXNVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axion Ventures.

Q

When is Axion Ventures (OTCEM:AXNVF) reporting earnings?

A

Axion Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axion Ventures (AXNVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axion Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Axion Ventures (AXNVF) operate in?

A

Axion Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.