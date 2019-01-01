QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Lentuo International Inc operates as an automobile retailer. The company is engaged in the sales of new and leased automobiles and the provision of automobile repair and maintenance services, and the provision of automobile leasing services. It also provides automobile insurance and financing, and other automobile-related services.

Lentuo Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lentuo Intl (LASLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lentuo Intl (OTCEM: LASLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lentuo Intl's (LASLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lentuo Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Lentuo Intl (LASLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lentuo Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Lentuo Intl (LASLY)?

A

The stock price for Lentuo Intl (OTCEM: LASLY) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:19:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lentuo Intl (LASLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lentuo Intl.

Q

When is Lentuo Intl (OTCEM:LASLY) reporting earnings?

A

Lentuo Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lentuo Intl (LASLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lentuo Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Lentuo Intl (LASLY) operate in?

A

Lentuo Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.