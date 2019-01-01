QQQ
Range
0.61 - 0.61
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/103.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
151.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
248.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Cansortium Inc is a company licensed to produce and sell medical cannabis in the United States. The group is also licensed to produce and sell medical cannabis in Puerto Rico and Canada, secured licenses to operate a seed bank and to produce and export medical cannabis in Colombia. Also, it is licensed and operates an industrial hemp production facility in Canada.

Cansortium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cansortium (CNTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cansortium (OTCQX: CNTMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cansortium's (CNTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cansortium.

Q

What is the target price for Cansortium (CNTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cansortium

Q

Current Stock Price for Cansortium (CNTMF)?

A

The stock price for Cansortium (OTCQX: CNTMF) is $0.61 last updated Today at 2:41:28 PM.

Q

Does Cansortium (CNTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cansortium.

Q

When is Cansortium (OTCQX:CNTMF) reporting earnings?

A

Cansortium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cansortium (CNTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cansortium.

Q

What sector and industry does Cansortium (CNTMF) operate in?

A

Cansortium is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.