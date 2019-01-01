QQQ
Range
1.27 - 1.33
Vol / Avg.
9.3K/28.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 1.47
Mkt Cap
36.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
2.65
EPS
0.13
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd is a real estate investment and development company. It owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The company operates through two segments: Investment Property Operations and Corporate. The Investment Property operations consist of commercial and residential investment property in Mongolia held for the purposes of rental revenue, capital appreciation or redevelopment.

Analyst Ratings

Mongolia Growth Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mongolia Growth Group (OTCPK: MNGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mongolia Growth Group's (MNGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mongolia Growth Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mongolia Growth Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF)?

A

The stock price for Mongolia Growth Group (OTCPK: MNGGF) is $1.27 last updated Today at 4:02:03 PM.

Q

Does Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mongolia Growth Group.

Q

When is Mongolia Growth Group (OTCPK:MNGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Mongolia Growth Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mongolia Growth Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF) operate in?

A

Mongolia Growth Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.