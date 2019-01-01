QQQ
Wellness Matrix Group Inc is a United States based company that develops and implements the technologies available to provide healthcare and access to the data storage and records security to customers.

Wellness Matrix Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wellness Matrix Group (WMGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wellness Matrix Group (OTCEM: WMGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wellness Matrix Group's (WMGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wellness Matrix Group.

Q

What is the target price for Wellness Matrix Group (WMGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wellness Matrix Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Wellness Matrix Group (WMGR)?

A

The stock price for Wellness Matrix Group (OTCEM: WMGR) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 14:43:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wellness Matrix Group (WMGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wellness Matrix Group.

Q

When is Wellness Matrix Group (OTCEM:WMGR) reporting earnings?

A

Wellness Matrix Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wellness Matrix Group (WMGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wellness Matrix Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Wellness Matrix Group (WMGR) operate in?

A

Wellness Matrix Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.