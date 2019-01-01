QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Kirin is the second largest brewer by value in Japan, with an estimated 37.2% volume share in beer and beer-like category as of 2020. It holds a top share in happoshu (low-malt beer) and new genre (no-malt beer) categories. Apart from beer, it also operates a wide range of acholic and soft beverage products in Japan. It has made several acquisitions including Lion Nathan and National Foods in Oceania, the second-largest Brazilian brewer Schincariol, and Myanmar Brewery over the past decade. Management has shifted focus back to the domestic brewery after a painful exit from Brazil in 2017, and has identified craft beer and healthcare as new growth drivers. Overseas business represents about 36% of group's sales. It also owns a 48.6% stake in the largest Filipino brewer San Miguel.

Kirin Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK: KNBWY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kirin Holdings Co's (KNBWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kirin Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kirin Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWY)?

A

The stock price for Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK: KNBWY) is $16.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK:KNBWY) reporting earnings?

A

Kirin Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kirin Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWY) operate in?

A

Kirin Holdings Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.