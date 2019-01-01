Kirin is the second largest brewer by value in Japan, with an estimated 37.2% volume share in beer and beer-like category as of 2020. It holds a top share in happoshu (low-malt beer) and new genre (no-malt beer) categories. Apart from beer, it also operates a wide range of acholic and soft beverage products in Japan. It has made several acquisitions including Lion Nathan and National Foods in Oceania, the second-largest Brazilian brewer Schincariol, and Myanmar Brewery over the past decade. Management has shifted focus back to the domestic brewery after a painful exit from Brazil in 2017, and has identified craft beer and healthcare as new growth drivers. Overseas business represents about 36% of group's sales. It also owns a 48.6% stake in the largest Filipino brewer San Miguel.