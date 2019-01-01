QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
3.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
62.8M
Outstanding
Olivut Resources Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties for the purpose of mining diamonds and other precious and base minerals. The company holds an interest in the HOAM project, which is located in the Mackenzie Region, Northwest Territories, Canada. It also holds interests in Seahorse Project located in the Northwest Territories.

Olivut Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olivut Resources (OLVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olivut Resources (OTCPK: OLVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olivut Resources's (OLVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Olivut Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Olivut Resources (OLVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Olivut Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Olivut Resources (OLVRF)?

A

The stock price for Olivut Resources (OTCPK: OLVRF) is $0.0566 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Olivut Resources (OLVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olivut Resources.

Q

When is Olivut Resources (OTCPK:OLVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Olivut Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Olivut Resources (OLVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olivut Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Olivut Resources (OLVRF) operate in?

A

Olivut Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.