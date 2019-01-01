QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
9.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
183.7M
Outstanding
Medx Health Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair. Its two main product lines are; SIAscopy, a medical device technology that is used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and Phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide effective treatment of pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market. It derives key revenue from the sale of Phototherapeutic lasers. The company sells its products internationally, of which prime revenue is generated in Canada and the United States.

Medx Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medx Health (MDXHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medx Health (OTCPK: MDXHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medx Health's (MDXHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medx Health.

Q

What is the target price for Medx Health (MDXHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medx Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Medx Health (MDXHF)?

A

The stock price for Medx Health (OTCPK: MDXHF) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:32:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medx Health (MDXHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medx Health.

Q

When is Medx Health (OTCPK:MDXHF) reporting earnings?

A

Medx Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medx Health (MDXHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medx Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Medx Health (MDXHF) operate in?

A

Medx Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.