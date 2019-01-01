QQQ
Range
20.47 - 20.63
Vol / Avg.
7.9K/25.2K
Div / Yield
0.58/2.82%
52 Wk
19.2 - 32.26
Mkt Cap
15B
Payout Ratio
17.19
Open
20.58
P/E
6.58
EPS
0.81
Shares
732.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 5:35AM
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Deutsche Wohnen SE is a general real estate company. The company's investment focus is on residential properties in German metropolitan areas. Deutsche gears itself toward markets that are characterized by high residential density. The vast majority of Deutsche's holdings are managed by its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company operates in four segments: Residential property management, Disposals, Nursing operations, and Nursing Assets. The company's asset management segment is responsible for its portfolio strategy. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy.

Deutsche Wohnen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK: DTCWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deutsche Wohnen's (DTCWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Wohnen.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK: DTCWY) was reported by Berenberg on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DTCWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK: DTCWY) is $20.49 last updated Today at 7:45:07 PM.

Q

Does Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Wohnen.

Q

When is Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DTCWY) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Wohnen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Wohnen.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Wohnen (DTCWY) operate in?

A

Deutsche Wohnen is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.