Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
22.8M/10.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
904.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
476M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Friendable Inc is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in a mobile application. The company's flagship product is Friendable that enables users to create a group or meet for live music or any other occasion, and Fan Pass which is a live streaming video application. The company generates revenue through advertisements on the application and sponsorships.

Friendable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Friendable (FDBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Friendable (OTCPK: FDBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Friendable's (FDBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Friendable.

Q

What is the target price for Friendable (FDBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Friendable

Q

Current Stock Price for Friendable (FDBL)?

A

The stock price for Friendable (OTCPK: FDBL) is $0.0019 last updated Today at 8:38:55 PM.

Q

Does Friendable (FDBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Friendable.

Q

When is Friendable (OTCPK:FDBL) reporting earnings?

A

Friendable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Friendable (FDBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Friendable.

Q

What sector and industry does Friendable (FDBL) operate in?

A

Friendable is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.