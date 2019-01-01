|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Friendable (OTCPK: FDBL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Friendable.
There is no analysis for Friendable
The stock price for Friendable (OTCPK: FDBL) is $0.0019 last updated Today at 8:38:55 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Friendable.
Friendable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Friendable.
Friendable is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.