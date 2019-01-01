Aviva is a multiline insurer headquartered in the United Kingdom. It traces its roots back to the late 1700s with the establishment of the Hand-in-Hand Fire Office, a mutual insurer of loss from fire. This mutual, along with many other entities acquired and established over the years, was purchased by Commercial Union in 1905. In the late 1990s, Commercial Union and General Accident merged to form Commercial General Union, or CGU. A few years later CGU and Norwich Union merged and later rebranded as Aviva. Aviva acquired Friends Life in 2015. Aviva has been through quick successions of leadership in recent years. Mark Wilson served as CEO in the five years between 2013 and 2018. Maurice Tulloch took over up to July 2020. Amanda Blanc has led since then.