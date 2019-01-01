|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aviva (OTCPK: AVVIY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aviva.
The latest price target for Aviva (OTCPK: AVVIY) was reported by RBC Capital on December 11, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AVVIY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aviva (OTCPK: AVVIY) is $11.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aviva.
Aviva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aviva.
Aviva is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.