There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
1PM Industries Inc provides consulting services to a wide variety of companies in diverse industries. Its target companies are in the startup phase of their operations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

1PM Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 1PM Industries (OPMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1PM Industries (OTCEM: OPMZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1PM Industries's (OPMZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1PM Industries.

Q

What is the target price for 1PM Industries (OPMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1PM Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for 1PM Industries (OPMZ)?

A

The stock price for 1PM Industries (OTCEM: OPMZ) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:48:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1PM Industries (OPMZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1PM Industries.

Q

When is 1PM Industries (OTCEM:OPMZ) reporting earnings?

A

1PM Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 1PM Industries (OPMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1PM Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does 1PM Industries (OPMZ) operate in?

A

1PM Industries is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.