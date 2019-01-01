QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Cal Bay International Inc operates a merchant card processing system that allows the legal payment to the dispensary by patients using the CB Green card for purchases within the dispensaries. The company's merchant processing system allows for the registered dispensaries to be able to accept and process the patients CB Green card and have the proceeds deposited to their financial institution, creating an alternative to holding large amounts of non depositable cash to the banks and at the same time creating a verifiable transaction of sales for state and Federal tax collection agencies. It derives revenue primarily through the sales of licensing rights to its CB Green Card and the formula for marijuana growth.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cal Bay International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cal Bay International (CBYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cal Bay International (OTCPK: CBYI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cal Bay International's (CBYI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cal Bay International.

Q

What is the target price for Cal Bay International (CBYI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cal Bay International

Q

Current Stock Price for Cal Bay International (CBYI)?

A

The stock price for Cal Bay International (OTCPK: CBYI) is $0.0005 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:34:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cal Bay International (CBYI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 25, 2006 to stockholders of record on April 21, 2006.

Q

When is Cal Bay International (OTCPK:CBYI) reporting earnings?

A

Cal Bay International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cal Bay International (CBYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cal Bay International.

Q

What sector and industry does Cal Bay International (CBYI) operate in?

A

Cal Bay International is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.