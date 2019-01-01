Cal Bay International Inc operates a merchant card processing system that allows the legal payment to the dispensary by patients using the CB Green card for purchases within the dispensaries. The company's merchant processing system allows for the registered dispensaries to be able to accept and process the patients CB Green card and have the proceeds deposited to their financial institution, creating an alternative to holding large amounts of non depositable cash to the banks and at the same time creating a verifiable transaction of sales for state and Federal tax collection agencies. It derives revenue primarily through the sales of licensing rights to its CB Green Card and the formula for marijuana growth.