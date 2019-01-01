QQQ
INDVR Brands Inc is focused on providing personnel and management resources as well as infrastructure and equipment for use in the production, cultivation and dispensary operations of licensed cannabis businesses. It provides support services to licensed cannabis businesses.

INDVR Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy INDVR Brands (CAAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of INDVR Brands (OTCPK: CAAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are INDVR Brands's (CAAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for INDVR Brands.

Q

What is the target price for INDVR Brands (CAAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for INDVR Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for INDVR Brands (CAAOF)?

A

The stock price for INDVR Brands (OTCPK: CAAOF) is $0.012 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:16:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does INDVR Brands (CAAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for INDVR Brands.

Q

When is INDVR Brands (OTCPK:CAAOF) reporting earnings?

A

INDVR Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is INDVR Brands (CAAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for INDVR Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does INDVR Brands (CAAOF) operate in?

A

INDVR Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.