ImageWare Systems Inc was founded to innovate imaging. The company built the digital booking platform. ImageWare has evolved as a holder of multimodal biometrics, managing over 100 million identities daily. It is democratizing biometrics by offering defense grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, and never disclosing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), the company is giving populations around the globe access to their important data.