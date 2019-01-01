QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/885K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
8.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.24
EPS
0
Shares
347.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
ImageWare Systems Inc was founded to innovate imaging. The company built the digital booking platform. ImageWare has evolved as a holder of multimodal biometrics, managing over 100 million identities daily. It is democratizing biometrics by offering defense grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, and never disclosing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), the company is giving populations around the globe access to their important data.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ImageWare Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ImageWare Systems (IWSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ImageWare Systems (OTCQB: IWSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ImageWare Systems's (IWSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ImageWare Systems.

Q

What is the target price for ImageWare Systems (IWSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for ImageWare Systems (OTCQB: IWSY) was reported by Lake Street on September 2, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting IWSY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16029.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ImageWare Systems (IWSY)?

A

The stock price for ImageWare Systems (OTCQB: IWSY) is $0.0248 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ImageWare Systems (IWSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ImageWare Systems.

Q

When is ImageWare Systems (OTCQB:IWSY) reporting earnings?

A

ImageWare Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is ImageWare Systems (IWSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ImageWare Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does ImageWare Systems (IWSY) operate in?

A

ImageWare Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.