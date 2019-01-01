QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel marketing firm that historically has specialized in the acquisition and retention of customers through direct and digital, and Internet marketing programs.

Options Media Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Options Media Group (OPMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Options Media Group (OTCEM: OPMG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Options Media Group's (OPMG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Options Media Group.

Q

What is the target price for Options Media Group (OPMG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Options Media Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Options Media Group (OPMG)?

A

The stock price for Options Media Group (OTCEM: OPMG) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:40:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Options Media Group (OPMG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Options Media Group.

Q

When is Options Media Group (OTCEM:OPMG) reporting earnings?

A

Options Media Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Options Media Group (OPMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Options Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Options Media Group (OPMG) operate in?

A

Options Media Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.