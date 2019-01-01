QQQ
Range
1.31 - 1.38
Vol / Avg.
117K/219.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 4.55
Mkt Cap
321.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
236.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:24PM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 8:24AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Global Tech Industries Group Inc currently has no operations. It is seeking opportunities to utilize its intellectual properties and relationships with valued business associates.

Global Tech Industries Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Tech Industries Gr (GTII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Tech Industries Gr (OTCQB: GTII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Tech Industries Gr's (GTII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Tech Industries Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Global Tech Industries Gr (GTII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Tech Industries Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Tech Industries Gr (GTII)?

A

The stock price for Global Tech Industries Gr (OTCQB: GTII) is $1.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Tech Industries Gr (GTII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Tech Industries Gr.

Q

When is Global Tech Industries Gr (OTCQB:GTII) reporting earnings?

A

Global Tech Industries Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Tech Industries Gr (GTII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Tech Industries Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Tech Industries Gr (GTII) operate in?

A

Global Tech Industries Gr is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.