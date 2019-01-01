Syrah Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation, and development. The company operates in three segments: Balama, Vidalia, and corporate. The vast majority of its revenue comes from Balama segments, which include the production, distribution, and sale of natural flake graphite from the Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. Its geographical segments are China, Europe, India, Asia (Excluding India & China), Americas, and Others.