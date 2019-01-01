QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
17.3K/113.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
23.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
401.5M
Outstanding
The Flowr Corp is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and Europe. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a R&D facility that is awaiting licensing from Health Canada. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, it intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in Portugal.

The Flowr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy The Flowr (FLWPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Flowr (OTCPK: FLWPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Flowr's (FLWPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Flowr.

Q

What is the target price for The Flowr (FLWPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Flowr (OTCPK: FLWPF) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FLWPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Flowr (FLWPF)?

A

The stock price for The Flowr (OTCPK: FLWPF) is $0.0588 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Flowr (FLWPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Flowr.

Q

When is The Flowr (OTCPK:FLWPF) reporting earnings?

A

The Flowr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Flowr (FLWPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Flowr.

Q

What sector and industry does The Flowr (FLWPF) operate in?

A

The Flowr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.