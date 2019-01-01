QQQ
Range
9.95 - 10.19
Vol / Avg.
42.8K/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.91 - 15
Mkt Cap
65.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.95
P/E
-
EPS
0.25
Shares
6.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Currency Exchange International Corp operates as a money service business and provides currency exchange, wire transfer, and cheque cashing services at its locations in the United States and Canada. The company earns maximum revenue from the United States of America. The company earns revenue in the form of Commission and Fee income.

Currency Exchange Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Currency Exchange Intl (CURN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Currency Exchange Intl (OTCPK: CURN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Currency Exchange Intl's (CURN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Currency Exchange Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Currency Exchange Intl (CURN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Currency Exchange Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Currency Exchange Intl (CURN)?

A

The stock price for Currency Exchange Intl (OTCPK: CURN) is $10.19 last updated Today at 5:00:46 PM.

Q

Does Currency Exchange Intl (CURN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Currency Exchange Intl.

Q

When is Currency Exchange Intl (OTCPK:CURN) reporting earnings?

A

Currency Exchange Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Currency Exchange Intl (CURN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Currency Exchange Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Currency Exchange Intl (CURN) operate in?

A

Currency Exchange Intl is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.