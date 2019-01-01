QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
13K/74.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
7.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
99.2M
Outstanding
Portofino Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in the Americas. Its South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario. In addition, it holds 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property, Sapawe West property and Melema West property located near Atikokan. It also shows interest in the Yergo Lithium Brine Project.

Portofino Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portofino Resources (PFFOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portofino Resources (OTCQB: PFFOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Portofino Resources's (PFFOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Portofino Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Portofino Resources (PFFOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Portofino Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Portofino Resources (PFFOF)?

A

The stock price for Portofino Resources (OTCQB: PFFOF) is $0.0752 last updated Today at 7:22:50 PM.

Q

Does Portofino Resources (PFFOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Portofino Resources.

Q

When is Portofino Resources (OTCQB:PFFOF) reporting earnings?

A

Portofino Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Portofino Resources (PFFOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portofino Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Portofino Resources (PFFOF) operate in?

A

Portofino Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.