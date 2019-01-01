Portofino Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in the Americas. Its South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario. In addition, it holds 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property, Sapawe West property and Melema West property located near Atikokan. It also shows interest in the Yergo Lithium Brine Project.