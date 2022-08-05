Why NanoViricides Jumped Over 48%; Here Are 106 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI surged 109.2% to settle at $50.43 on Thursday after the company, and Amgen, announced an agreement under which Amgen will acquire the company for $52 per share in cash.
- Onion Global Limited OG jumped 90.6% to close at $0.7624 on Thursday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares surged 81% to close at $8.00 on Thursday after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV gained 75.4% to close at $4.70.
- Missfresh Limited MF shares climbed 51.7% to close at $0.1746 after dropping 7% on Wednesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC climbed 48.4% to close at $3.65 after the company announced it has begun drug development to combat Monkeypox virus.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET jumped 44.4% to close at $0.83. ZW Data Action Technologies recently collaborated with Forbes Global Alliance to build the Forbes China Group Digital Collection Platform to launch NFT Products and jointly operate the platform data.
- Yellow Corporation YELL rose 42.2% to close at $6.70 after the company swung to a profit for the second quarter.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT gained 41.4% to close at $47.99 following a report suggesting the company is attracting takeover interest. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, some large pharmaceutical companies are looking into a potential deal.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN climbed 40% to settle at $5.74 as the company reported pricing of $12 million upsized offering.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA shares jumped 38.1% to settle at $0.1560 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ gained 37.7% to close at $2.41 after climbing around 14% on Tuesday after climbing 28% on Wednesday.
- Quhuo Limited QH rose 37.6% to close at $0.45.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE jumped 33% to close at $6.05. Forge Global is expected to report Q2 financial results on August 11, 2022.
- Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH jumped 30.4% to close at $17.62 after the company late Wednesday re-stated Q1, Q2 and Q3 interim financial statements for FY21.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 30.3% to close at $3.57. Geovax Labs posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 27.6% to close at $4.16 after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH jumped 26.9% to settle at $0.4288.
- Society Pass Incorporated SOPA jumped 26.2% to close at $2.36 after reporting 2Q 2022 and 1H 2022 financial results.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares gained 25.6% to close at $2.50 after climbing around 27% on Wednesday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX rose 23.2% to close at $13.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced the FDA has lifted its partial clinical hold on the BCX9930 program.
- Immunic, Inc. IMUX gained 23.1% to close at $4.79 following Q2 results.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS gained 22.9% to close at $15.03.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI rose 22.4% to close at $16.53 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS surged 21.5% to close at $11.75 following strong quarterly sales.
- Amesite Inc. AMST gained 20.9% to close at $0.52.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT jumped 18.5% to close at $1.2201.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX jumped 18.8% to close at $0.2642.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN jumped 18.4% to settle at $2.12.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 16.7% to close at $0.14. Digital Brands Group, last month, received a determination letter from the Nasdaq stating that the Company has not regained compliance.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 16.2% to close at $1,034.83 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD rose 16.1% to close at $0.7080.
- Insmed Incorporated INSM jumped 15.2% to close at $25.06 following narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF jumped 15% to settle at $3.68.
- Arcosa, Inc. ACA jumped 14.9% to close at $58.93 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Ashford Inc. AINC gained 14.5% to close at $16.00 following Q2 earnings.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 14.4% to close at $1.67 after the company announced an update on its capital deployment strategy. Exela Technologies says the company has purchased $70 million of face value 2026 Senior Secured Notes at a discount with funds raised from equity. This will be the first contribution to the company's STS ("Serve the Shareholders") initiative.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS jumped 13.6% to close at $136.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above estimates.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM gained 13.5% to settle at $30.83 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII climbed 13.3% to close at $28.82 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL rose 13.2% to settle at $3.85 after the company reported preliminary traffic figures for July 2022.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 11.4% to settle at $0.1152 after dipping around 34% on Wednesday.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 10% to settle at $88.90 after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock.
- ATI Inc. ATI gained 8.1% to close at $27.40 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC gained 8% to close at $0.8544.
- Hecla Mining Company HL gained 7.5% to close at $4.74 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP rose 6.8% to close at $104.52 following Q2 results.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN gained 6.1% to close at $1.57. Synthetic Biologics recently announced a $3 million private placement of convertible preferred stock.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII gained 4.6% to close at $228.81 as the company reported a second-quarter sales and service revenue increase of 19.3% year-over-year to $2.662 billion, beating the consensus of $2.62 billion.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO gained 4.6% to close at $104.47. Novo Nordisk reported Q2 sales of DKK41.27 billion, +25% Y/Y (+15% on a constant currency basis).
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS rose 3.3% to close at $0.9086. The European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion on Syros Pharmaceuticals’ application for orphan drug designation for tamibarotene for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
Losers
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR shares tumbled 44.4% to close at $0.0960 on Thursday after the company announced a public stock offering of approximately 66.67 million shares at $0.12 per share.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 35.4% to settle at $1.02 after surging 145% on Wednesday.
- SiTime Corporation SITM declined 34.9% to close at $136.40. SiTime posted upbeat quarterly results, but lowered its forecast for the year.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH dropped 34.3% to close at $2.86.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB shares fell 34.2% to close at $8.62 after jumping 106% on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences recently announced an $8 million registered direct offering and private placement.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dipped 34.2% to settle at $17.69 as the stock pulled back following its recent surge. The stock has seen continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
- Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY fell 33.3% to close at $3.40.
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO fell 31.6% to close at $1.75 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, multiple firms downgraded the stock following the company's Q2 earnings results.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 31.2% to close at $4.30 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX dipped 29% to settle at $14.06 after surging 360% on Wednesday.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY fell 28.4% to settle at $12.97 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Gannett Co., Inc. GCI fell 28.4% to close at $2.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 27.3% to close at $800.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. USPH fell 26.9% to close at $92.72 following weak quarterly results.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA dipped 26% to close at $1.08.
- 8x8, Inc. EGHT dropped 22.3% to close at $4.36. MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8x8 with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $5.5.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC dipped 22.3% to close at $4.00 after dropping over 34% on Wednesday.
- United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS fell 21.7% to close at $25.29 following weak quarterly sales.
- Atento S.A. ATTO dipped 21.5% to close at $6.75 following Q2 results.
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS fell 20.8% to close at $17.66 after the company reported Q2 results and announced acquisition of the assets of Delaware Energy Services, LLC.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN dipped 20.7% to settle at $0.7152 after the company announced a private placement priced at-the-market valued at approximately $3 million.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation OCN dropped 20.1% to close at $28.15 following earnings miss.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST fell 20% to settle at $1.9750.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR dipped 19.4% to close at $1.66.
- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU fell 19.3% to close at $8.01 following Q2 results.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG tumbled 19.3% to settle at $56.33 after reporting quarterly results.
- DHI Group, Inc. DHX dropped 19.3% to settle at $4.23 following Q2 results.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT declined 18.9% to close at $18.17 following Q3 results.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI fell 18.8% to close at $44.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 18.7% to close at $5.04.
- Ball Corporation BALL fell 18.6% to settle at $59.28.
- Ecovyst Inc. ECVT fell 17.6% to close at $8.83 as the company reported upsize and pricing of secondary offering of 13,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI dropped 17.6% to settle at $66.46 following Q2 results.
- Myomo, Inc. MYO fell 17.5% to close at $1.70. Myomo posted a Q2 loss of $0.42 per share.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 17.4% to close at $2.71 after gaining around 90% on Wednesday.
- DXC Technology Company DXC dropped 17% to close at $26.15 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 16.3% to close at $52.61 after the company issued in-line guidance and slightly lowered its FY22 service revenue outlook.
- MBIA Inc. MBI dropped 15.2% to settle at $10.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM fell 15% to settle at $58.60. Tandem Diabetes Care posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
- Perficient, Inc. PRFT fell 15% to close at $93.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV shares fell 13.8% to close at $26.68 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Medifast, Inc. MED fell 13.7% to close at $148.05 after the company lowered its FY22 forecast.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI dipped 13.7% to close at $7.16 following Q3 results.
- Itron, Inc. ITRI dropped 13.6% to settle at $50.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB fell 13.2% to close at $0.8680 after climbing over 58% on Wednesday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR dropped 13.1% to settle at $115.64 following Q2 results.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY fell 12.3% to close at $11.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued guidance below estimates.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX dropped 12.2% to settle at $2.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV declined 11.7% to settle at $11.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Crocs, Inc. CROX fell 10.7% to close at $69.08.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA fell 10.1% to settle at $5.08 after jumping 49% on Wednesday.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 9.8% to close at $4.51 after dropping 29% on Wednesday.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 9.7% to settle at $18.56 following weak quarterly sales.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK fell 6.9% to close at $92.44.
- The Clorox Company CLX fell 4.7% to close at $137.76 following downbeat quarterly sales.
