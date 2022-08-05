ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why NanoViricides Jumped Over 48%; Here Are 106 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 5, 2022 6:12 AM | 13 min read

Gainers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI surged 109.2% to settle at $50.43 on Thursday after the company, and Amgen, announced an agreement under which Amgen will acquire the company for $52 per share in cash.
  • Onion Global Limited OG jumped 90.6% to close at $0.7624 on Thursday.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares surged 81% to close at $8.00 on Thursday after gaining over 12% on Wednesday.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV gained 75.4% to close at $4.70.
  • Missfresh Limited MF shares climbed 51.7% to close at $0.1746 after dropping 7% on Wednesday.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC climbed 48.4% to close at $3.65 after the company announced it has begun drug development to combat Monkeypox virus.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET jumped 44.4% to close at $0.83. ZW Data Action Technologies recently collaborated with Forbes Global Alliance to build the Forbes China Group Digital Collection Platform to launch NFT Products and jointly operate the platform data.
  • Yellow Corporation YELL rose 42.2% to close at $6.70 after the company swung to a profit for the second quarter.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT gained 41.4% to close at $47.99 following a report suggesting the company is attracting takeover interest. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, some large pharmaceutical companies are looking into a potential deal.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN climbed 40% to settle at $5.74 as the company reported pricing of $12 million upsized offering.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA shares jumped 38.1% to settle at $0.1560 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ gained 37.7% to close at $2.41 after climbing around 14% on Tuesday after climbing 28% on Wednesday.
  • Quhuo Limited QH rose 37.6% to close at $0.45.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE jumped 33% to close at $6.05. Forge Global is expected to report Q2 financial results on August 11, 2022.
  • Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH jumped 30.4% to close at $17.62 after the company late Wednesday re-stated Q1, Q2 and Q3 interim financial statements for FY21.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 30.3% to close at $3.57. Geovax Labs posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 27.6% to close at $4.16 after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH jumped 26.9% to settle at $0.4288.
  • Society Pass Incorporated SOPA jumped 26.2% to close at $2.36 after reporting 2Q 2022 and 1H 2022 financial results.
  • Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares gained 25.6% to close at $2.50 after climbing around 27% on Wednesday.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX rose 23.2% to close at $13.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced the FDA has lifted its partial clinical hold on the BCX9930 program.
  • Immunic, Inc. IMUX gained 23.1% to close at $4.79 following Q2 results.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS gained 22.9% to close at $15.03.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI rose 22.4% to close at $16.53 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Altice USA, Inc. ATUS surged 21.5% to close at $11.75 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST gained 20.9% to close at $0.52.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT jumped 18.5% to close at $1.2201.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX jumped 18.8% to close at $0.2642.
  • Precigen, Inc. PGEN jumped 18.4% to settle at $2.12.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 16.7% to close at $0.14. Digital Brands Group, last month, received a determination letter from the Nasdaq stating that the Company has not regained compliance.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 16.2% to close at $1,034.83 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Molecular Data Inc. MKD rose 16.1% to close at $0.7080.
  • Insmed Incorporated INSM jumped 15.2% to close at $25.06 following narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF jumped 15% to settle at $3.68.
  • Arcosa, Inc. ACA jumped 14.9% to close at $58.93 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Ashford Inc. AINC gained 14.5% to close at $16.00 following Q2 earnings.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 14.4% to close at $1.67 after the company announced an update on its capital deployment strategy. Exela Technologies says the company has purchased $70 million of face value 2026 Senior Secured Notes at a discount with funds raised from equity. This will be the first contribution to the company's STS ("Serve the Shareholders") initiative.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS jumped 13.6% to close at $136.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM gained 13.5% to settle at $30.83 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII climbed 13.3% to close at $28.82 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL rose 13.2% to settle at $3.85 after the company reported preliminary traffic figures for July 2022.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 11.4% to settle at $0.1152 after dipping around 34% on Wednesday.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 10% to settle at $88.90 after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock.
  • ATI Inc. ATI gained 8.1% to close at $27.40 after reporting strong quarterly results.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC gained 8% to close at $0.8544.
  • Hecla Mining Company HL gained 7.5% to close at $4.74 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP rose 6.8% to close at $104.52 following Q2 results.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN gained 6.1% to close at $1.57. Synthetic Biologics recently announced a $3 million private placement of convertible preferred stock.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII gained 4.6% to close at $228.81 as the company reported a second-quarter sales and service revenue increase of 19.3% year-over-year to $2.662 billion, beating the consensus of $2.62 billion.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO gained 4.6% to close at $104.47. Novo Nordisk reported Q2 sales of DKK41.27 billion, +25% Y/Y (+15% on a constant currency basis).
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS rose 3.3% to close at $0.9086. The European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion on Syros Pharmaceuticals’ application for orphan drug designation for tamibarotene for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR shares tumbled 44.4% to close at $0.0960 on Thursday after the company announced a public stock offering of approximately 66.67 million shares at $0.12 per share.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 35.4% to settle at $1.02 after surging 145% on Wednesday.
  • SiTime Corporation SITM declined 34.9% to close at $136.40. SiTime posted upbeat quarterly results, but lowered its forecast for the year.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH dropped 34.3% to close at $2.86.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB shares fell 34.2% to close at $8.62 after jumping 106% on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences recently announced an $8 million registered direct offering and private placement.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dipped 34.2% to settle at $17.69 as the stock pulled back following its recent surge. The stock has seen continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
  • Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY fell 33.3% to close at $3.40.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO fell 31.6% to close at $1.75 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, multiple firms downgraded the stock following the company's Q2 earnings results.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 31.2% to close at $4.30 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX dipped 29% to settle at $14.06 after surging 360% on Wednesday.
  • Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY fell 28.4% to settle at $12.97 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Gannett Co., Inc. GCI fell 28.4% to close at $2.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 27.3% to close at $800.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
  • U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. USPH fell 26.9% to close at $92.72 following weak quarterly results.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA dipped 26% to close at $1.08.
  • 8x8, Inc. EGHT dropped 22.3% to close at $4.36. MKM Partners initiated coverage on 8x8 with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $5.5.
  • MMTec, Inc. MTC dipped 22.3% to close at $4.00 after dropping over 34% on Wednesday.
  • United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS fell 21.7% to close at $25.29 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Atento S.A. ATTO dipped 21.5% to close at $6.75 following Q2 results.
  • Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS fell 20.8% to close at $17.66 after the company reported Q2 results and announced acquisition of the assets of Delaware Energy Services, LLC.
  • Cuentas Inc. CUEN dipped 20.7% to settle at $0.7152 after the company announced a private placement priced at-the-market valued at approximately $3 million.
  • Ocwen Financial Corporation OCN dropped 20.1% to close at $28.15 following earnings miss.
  • Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST fell 20% to settle at $1.9750.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR dipped 19.4% to close at $1.66.
  • InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU fell 19.3% to close at $8.01 following Q2 results.
  • Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG tumbled 19.3% to settle at $56.33 after reporting quarterly results.
  • DHI Group, Inc. DHX dropped 19.3% to settle at $4.23 following Q2 results.
  • Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT declined 18.9% to close at $18.17 following Q3 results.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI fell 18.8% to close at $44.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 18.7% to close at $5.04.
  • Ball Corporation BALL fell 18.6% to settle at $59.28.
  • Ecovyst Inc. ECVT fell 17.6% to close at $8.83 as the company reported upsize and pricing of secondary offering of 13,000,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders and repurchase of common stock.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI dropped 17.6% to settle at $66.46 following Q2 results.
  • Myomo, Inc. MYO fell 17.5% to close at $1.70. Myomo posted a Q2 loss of $0.42 per share.
  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS fell 17.4% to close at $2.71 after gaining around 90% on Wednesday.
  • DXC Technology Company DXC dropped 17% to close at $26.15 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Fortinet, Inc. FTNT fell 16.3% to close at $52.61 after the company issued in-line guidance and slightly lowered its FY22 service revenue outlook.
  • MBIA Inc. MBI dropped 15.2% to settle at $10.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM fell 15% to settle at $58.60. Tandem Diabetes Care posted a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share.
  • Perficient, Inc. PRFT fell 15% to close at $93.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV shares fell 13.8% to close at $26.68 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • Medifast, Inc. MED fell 13.7% to close at $148.05 after the company lowered its FY22 forecast.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI dipped 13.7% to close at $7.16 following Q3 results.
  • Itron, Inc. ITRI dropped 13.6% to settle at $50.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB fell 13.2% to close at $0.8680 after climbing over 58% on Wednesday.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR dropped 13.1% to settle at $115.64 following Q2 results.
  • Fastly, Inc. FSLY fell 12.3% to close at $11.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued guidance below estimates.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX dropped 12.2% to settle at $2.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV declined 11.7% to settle at $11.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Crocs, Inc. CROX fell 10.7% to close at $69.08.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA fell 10.1% to settle at $5.08 after jumping 49% on Wednesday.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA fell 9.8% to close at $4.51 after dropping 29% on Wednesday.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 9.7% to settle at $18.56 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK fell 6.9% to close at $92.44.
  • The Clorox Company CLX fell 4.7% to close at $137.76 following downbeat quarterly sales.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EnergyFinancialsInformation TechnologyInternet Software & ServicesMovers From YesterdayOil & Gas DrillingProperty & Casualty InsuranceTop GainersEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas