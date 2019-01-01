ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
AMTD Digital
(NYSE:HKD)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several software companies are trading lower amid fears of an economic slowdown, which has negatively impacted the outlook growth sectors and caused a risk-off sentiment in Friday's session.
$114.3447
-20.3453[-15.11%]
Last update: 3:37PM
Day Range97.5 - 18352 Wk Range12.05 - 2555.3Open / Close136.63 / -Float / Outstanding- / 187.4M
Vol / Avg.1M / 430.7KMkt Cap21.4BP/E833.8450d Avg. Price233.43
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.36

AMTD Digital Stock (NYSE:HKD), Quotes and News Summary

AMTD Digital Stock (NYSE: HKD)

Day Range97.5 - 18352 Wk Range12.05 - 2555.3Open / Close136.63 / -Float / Outstanding- / 187.4M
Vol / Avg.1M / 430.7KMkt Cap21.4BP/E833.8450d Avg. Price233.43
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.36
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AMTD Digital Inc is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia with businesses spanning multiple verticals, including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content, and marketing, and digital investments.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-18
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-27
REV

AMTD Digital Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy AMTD Digital (HKD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are AMTD Digital's (HKD) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for AMTD Digital (HKD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for AMTD Digital

Q
Current Stock Price for AMTD Digital (HKD)?
A

The stock price for AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD) is $114.3447 last updated Today at September 16, 2022, 7:37 PM UTC.

Q
Does AMTD Digital (HKD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMTD Digital.

Q
When is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) reporting earnings?
A

AMTD Digital’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 18, 2022.

Q
Is AMTD Digital (HKD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for AMTD Digital.

Q
What sector and industry does AMTD Digital (HKD) operate in?
A

AMTD Digital is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.