Range
0.41 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
176.7K/793.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 1.79
Mkt Cap
18.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.41
P/E
-
EPS
-25.41
Shares
43.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Consumer Finance
Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd is a technology platform that provides financial services in China in terms of loan volume facilitated. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enable them to provide financial services to end users. Its products include installment loans, personal loans, wealth management, insurance brokerage, SME loans, and others. The company generates its revenue from technical service fees.

FY 2021 EPS (EXPECTED) 2022-04-20
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021 EPS (EXPECTED) 2022-04-13
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV

Pintec Technology Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pintec Technology Hldgs (PT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pintec Technology Hldgs's (PT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pintec Technology Hldgs (PT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) was reported by Santander on October 14, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pintec Technology Hldgs (PT)?

A

The stock price for Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) is $0.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pintec Technology Hldgs (PT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2012.

Q

When is Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) reporting earnings?

A

Pintec Technology Hldgs’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Pintec Technology Hldgs (PT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pintec Technology Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Pintec Technology Hldgs (PT) operate in?

A

Pintec Technology Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.