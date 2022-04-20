Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 160 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 36.5% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $124.65. Shares traded down 4.5%.

shares hit a yearly low of $212.51. The stock was down 36.5% on the session. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.20. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $93.50 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.84% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.93. The stock was down 6.01% on the session. Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $162.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.37.

stock hit $55.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares set a new yearly low of $27.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.55, drifting down 2.77%. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.01. The stock traded down 3.63%.

stock hit a yearly low of $50.91. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares were down 4.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.77.

stock hit $9.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.95%. Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.14. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

stock hit $4.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.73%. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 2.89%.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving up 2.75%.

shares moved up 2.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.86, drifting up 2.05%. Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock hit $4.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Wednesday, moving down 4.62%. Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 8.52%. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock traded down 1.76%.

stock hit $1.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.97%. Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

stock hit $7.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%. Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.90. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.58. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) shares set a new yearly low of $17.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.23. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) stock hit $6.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.15%.

stock hit $3.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares fell to $4.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.45%.

stock hit $8.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%. Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) stock hit $11.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.83%. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.

shares moved down 4.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24, drifting down 4.3%. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.92. The stock traded down 3.13%. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Wednesday, moving down 4.01%.

shares fell to $12.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday, moving down 1.39%. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock drifted down 5.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.58.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 4.32% on the session. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.55 and moving down 3.67%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.96% for the day. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock drifted down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.73.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.67%. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.81, drifting down 0.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.13. Shares traded down 1.54%. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock hit $2.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.2%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.07 and moving down 2.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock traded down 4.42%. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.88%.

stock hit $8.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.29%. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.

stock drifted down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.62. Shares traded up 0.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.24. Shares traded down 3.43%. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares fell to $1.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%.

shares were down 4.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock drifted down 3.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81.

stock drifted down 5.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.94. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.5% for the day. Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell to $8.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.

shares were down 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares moved up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting up 0.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%. Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.60 and moving up 0.79%.

shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.19. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell to $0.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.82%. Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving down 4.42%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.60. Shares traded down 1.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock traded down 5.34%. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock traded down 1.49%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.19%.

stock hit $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.58%. Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.37%.

shares moved down 1.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74, drifting down 1.41%. ASLAN Pharma (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.73. Shares traded down 2.59%.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.75. The stock was down 4.84% for the day. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock drifted up 2.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.

stock hit $3.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%. Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.13.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.32%. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.30. Shares traded down 0.07%.

shares were down 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.54. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares were down 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.32.

stock hit $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.28%. Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 6.44% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock traded down 0.34%. Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.16% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.58. The stock was down 0.63% on the session. RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was up 0.6% on the session. LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.

stock drifted up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 10.2% on the session. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.

shares were down 4.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!