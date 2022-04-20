 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

On Wednesday, 160 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 36.5% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.07% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $124.65. Shares traded down 4.5%.
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares hit a yearly low of $212.51. The stock was down 36.5% on the session.
  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.20. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $105.75. Shares traded down 7.72%.
  • IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.50 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.84% for the day.
  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.93. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $162.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.37.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock hit $55.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares set a new yearly low of $27.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.55, drifting down 2.77%.
  • Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
  • Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) shares set a new yearly low of $17.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.01. The stock traded down 3.63%.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock hit a yearly low of $50.91. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares were down 4.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.77.
  • Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock hit $9.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.95%.
  • Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.14. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
  • Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock hit $4.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 2.89%.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) shares set a new yearly low of $25.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving up 2.75%.
  • Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) shares moved up 2.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.86, drifting up 2.05%.
  • Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock hit $4.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.82%.
  • Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Wednesday, moving down 4.62%.
  • Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.6%.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 8.52%.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock traded down 1.76%.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock hit $1.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.97%.
  • Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock hit $7.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.90. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.58. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) shares set a new yearly low of $17.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
  • FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.23. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.
  • Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) stock hit $6.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock hit $3.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares fell to $4.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.45%.
  • Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) stock hit $8.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) stock hit $11.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.18%.
  • Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.83%.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares moved down 4.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24, drifting down 4.3%.
  • Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%.
  • Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.92. The stock traded down 3.13%.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Wednesday, moving down 4.01%.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) shares fell to $12.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
  • Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday, moving down 1.39%.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock drifted down 5.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.58.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.55 and moving down 3.67%.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.96% for the day.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock drifted down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.73.
  • GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.67%.
  • Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.81, drifting down 0.68%.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.13. Shares traded down 1.54%.
  • Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock hit $2.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.07 and moving down 2.85%.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock traded down 4.42%.
  • Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.88%.
  • Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) stock hit $8.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.29%.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock drifted down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.62. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.24. Shares traded down 3.43%.
  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares fell to $1.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares were down 4.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock drifted down 3.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock drifted down 5.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.94.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell to $8.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%.
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
  • SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares were down 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares moved up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting up 0.33%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
  • Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.60 and moving up 0.79%.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.19.
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell to $0.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.82%.
  • Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving down 4.42%.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.60. Shares traded down 1.82%.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock traded down 5.34%.
  • S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.16%.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock traded down 1.49%.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.19%.
  • Trinity Place Hldgs (AMEX:TPHS) stock hit $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.58%.
  • Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.37%.
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares moved down 1.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74, drifting down 1.41%.
  • ASLAN Pharma (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.73. Shares traded down 2.59%.
  • mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) stock hit a yearly low of $2.75. The stock was down 4.84% for the day.
  • Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock drifted up 2.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.
  • Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE) stock hit $3.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.13.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.32%.
  • Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.30. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares were down 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.54.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares were down 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.32.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock hit $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 6.44% on the session.
  • Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock traded down 0.34%.
  • Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.16% for the day.
  • Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares hit a yearly low of $8.58. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock drifted up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
  • Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 10.2% on the session.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.
  • Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares were down 4.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

 

