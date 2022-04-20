Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 160 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 36.5% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.07% after hiting a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $124.65. Shares traded down 4.5%.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares hit a yearly low of $212.51. The stock was down 36.5% on the session.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.20. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $105.75. Shares traded down 7.72%.
- IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $93.50 on Wednesday, moving down 2.74%.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.84% for the day.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares hit a yearly low of $6.93. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
- Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.21.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $162.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
- ironSource (NYSE:IS) shares were down 4.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.37.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock hit $55.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.91%.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares set a new yearly low of $27.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares moved down 2.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.55, drifting down 2.77%.
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) shares set a new yearly low of $17.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.01. The stock traded down 3.63%.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock hit a yearly low of $50.91. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) shares were down 4.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.77.
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock hit $9.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.95%.
- Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.14. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock hit $4.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.73%.
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.06 and moving down 2.89%.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
- Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) shares set a new yearly low of $25.59 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving up 2.75%.
- Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) shares moved up 2.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.86, drifting up 2.05%.
- Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock hit $4.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.82%.
- Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Wednesday, moving down 4.62%.
- Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.6%.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 8.52%.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock traded down 1.76%.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock hit $1.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.97%.
- Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.75. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock hit $7.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.90. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.58. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) shares set a new yearly low of $17.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.23. The stock was down 5.69% on the session.
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares set a new yearly low of $4.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) stock hit $6.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.15%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock hit $3.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
- Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares fell to $4.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.45%.
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) stock hit $8.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) stock hit $11.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.18%.
- Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.83%.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.80. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares moved down 4.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24, drifting down 4.3%.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Wednesday, moving down 2.65%.
- Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.92. The stock traded down 3.13%.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Wednesday, moving down 4.01%.
- Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) shares fell to $12.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock drifted down 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82.
- Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
- Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
- Citizens (NYSE:CIA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday, moving down 1.39%.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock drifted down 5.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.58.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.55 and moving down 3.67%.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.96% for the day.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock drifted down 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.73.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.67%.
- Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.81, drifting down 0.68%.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.13. Shares traded down 1.54%.
- Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock hit $2.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.2%.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.52. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.07 and moving down 2.85%.
- Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock traded down 4.42%.
- Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.88%.
- Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) stock hit $8.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.29%.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock drifted down 1.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.62. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.24. Shares traded down 3.43%.
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares fell to $1.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares were down 4.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.04.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock drifted down 3.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) stock drifted down 5.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.94.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.5% for the day.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell to $8.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares were down 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13.
- Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares moved up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting up 0.33%.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.60 and moving up 0.79%.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.19.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell to $0.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.82%.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving down 4.42%.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.60. Shares traded down 1.82%.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.87. The stock traded down 5.34%.
- S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.16%.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock traded down 1.49%.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.19%.
- Trinity Place Hldgs (AMEX:TPHS) stock hit $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.58%.
- Marygold Companies (AMEX:MGLD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.37%.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares moved down 1.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.74, drifting down 1.41%.
- ASLAN Pharma (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.73. Shares traded down 2.59%.
- mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) stock hit a yearly low of $2.75. The stock was down 4.84% for the day.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock drifted up 2.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.
- Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE) stock hit $3.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares were down 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.13.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.32%.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.30. Shares traded down 0.07%.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares were down 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.54.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares were down 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.32.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock hit $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.28%.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 6.44% on the session.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock traded down 0.34%.
- Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.16% for the day.
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares hit a yearly low of $8.58. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.25 this morning. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock drifted up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 10.2% on the session.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares were down 4.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.05.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
