108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares jumped 252.7% to close at $8.50 on Wednesday after the company reported that its new data from study of 6 critically-ill coronavirus patients showed 100% survival following treatment with its CAP-1002.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares jumped 79.4% to close at $7.91.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) jumped 78% to close at $1.76 after the company announced it has been issued the first Orange Book listable US Patent for ANNOVERA.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) rose 54.6% to close at $3.40.
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) surged 45.6% to close at $1.82 after the company reported upbeat results.
- Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) rose 42.4% to close at $2.15 after the company announced it has initiated its Phase 2/3 study of DSTAT in acute lung injury for patients with severe coronavirus.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) surged 39.1% to close at $19.51.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 36.6% to close at $15.50 after climbing 23% on Tuesday.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) climbed 35.9% to close at $6.70.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 35.8% to close at $2.73.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares gained 35.4% to close at $4.86 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) rose 34.2% to close at $8.48.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 31.4% to close at $2.93.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 30.4% to close at $2.66 after the company reported preliminary results for the first quarter.
- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) rose 30% to close at $2.86.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 29.8% to close at $13.55. RCI Hospitality reported plans to open all 10 Bombshells restaurants in Texas this week.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) climbed 29.8% to close at $24.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) gained 29.3% to close at $5.78 following strong quarterly results.
- Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: SBT) rose 28.7% to close at $4.08.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) rose 27.7% to close at $3.60.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) climbed 26.9% to close at $13.82.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) gained 26.2% to close at $1.54 after the company announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Adicet Bio to advance allogeneic gamma-delta CAR-T cell therapy technology.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) rose 26.2% to close at $11.57.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) gained 25.7% to close at $3.91.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 25.6% to close at $5.20.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) gained 25.5% to close at $2.61.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) surged 25.4% to close at $16.41.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 25.4% to close at $5.19.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 25.3% to close at $10.99. CytomX Therapeutics named Halley E. Gilbert to its Board of Directors.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) gained 25% to close at $8.40 following Q1 results.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) climbed 24.9% to close at $10.50.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose 24.7% to close at $7.03.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 24.6% to close at $15.23.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: RYCE) rose 24.4% to close at $14.06.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) gained 23.9% to close at $11.15.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) jumped 23.7% to close at $46.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 23.4% to close at $5.43.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) surged 23.3% to close at $10.05.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 22.9% to close at $13.30. Kraton reported upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) jumped 22.5% to close at $4.90 following Q3 results.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) rose 22.4% to close at $11.22.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) surged 22.3% to close at $13.05.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 21.8% to close at $4.75.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) surged 21.5% to close at $16.20.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NASDAQ: CEQP) jumped 21.1% to close at $11.50.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 20.4% to close at $0.36.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) surged 20.2% to close at $22.51 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) gained 20.2% to close at $7.86.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) jumped 20% to close at $3.42.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) gained 19.9% to close at $22.78.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) jumped 19.6% to close at $13.53.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) jumped 19% to close at $4.32.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) shares climbed 19% to close at $6.13 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) gained 19% to close at $11.30.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) surged 18.8% to close at $75.09. Cimpress said it expects Q3 sales of $598 million and operating loss of $88 million.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 18.1% to close at $2.94.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) surged 18% to close at $27.49 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) surged 17.4% to close at $9.48 after the company reported a partnership with DispatchHealth to provide patient nutrition support.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) rose 17.1% to close at $28.47.
- Enova International Inc (NYSE: ENVA) rose 17% to close at $17.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 16.8% to close at $0.3370.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) gained 16.4% to close at $6.45.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) rose 16% to close at $26.72.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) jumped 15.4% to close at $16.69.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 15.4% to close at $2.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) gained 15.1% to close at $11.50.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) rose 15% to close at $3.76.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 14.7% to close at $2.27.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) climbed 14.6% to close at $13.74.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) surged 14.2% to close at $15.66.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 14.1% to close at $22.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 14.1% to close at $270.00 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) jumped 14% to close at $6.26.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 13.4% to close at $10.13.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) surged 13.4% to close at $9.74.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 13% to close at $4.10.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 12.7% to close at $4.96.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares gained 12.7% to close at $15.66.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) climbed 12.7% to close at $5.60. Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
- WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) rose 12.2% to close at $26.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) rose 10.8% to close at $53.56 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 10.6% to close at $16.41.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 10.5% to close at $0.2874.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 10.2% to close at $345.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) gained 9.2% to close at $0.41.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 8.9% to close at $1,342.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 8.1% to close at $3.61 after the company announced entry into definitive agreements for investments in NIO China.
Losers
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares dipped 35.1% to close at $2.65 on Wednesday. Creative Realities unveiled non-contact and AI-enabled temperature detection solution to assist businesses in safely reopening.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 25.2% to close at $9.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Blue Apron also filed for $75 million mixed shelf offering.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 20% to close at $4.00 after hearing that the company can potentially be preparing to file for bankruptcy.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.94.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) dropped 16.2% to close at $19.74.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) declined 15.8% to close at $29.57 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) fell 15.7% to close at $22.14.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) fell 15.6% to close at $3.53.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) fell 14.3% to close at $6.29.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 13.9% to close at $0.1795 after rising 27% on Tuesday.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dipped 13.7% to close at $9.35.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) fell 12.9% to close at $5.66.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 11.5% to close at $10.40 after the company reported pricing of public offering.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 11.5% to close at $9.27.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) dropped 11.3% to close at $3.39.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) fell 10.6% to close at $14.40 following Q1 results.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares tumbled 10.4% to close at $7.27.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 10.4% to close at $18.41.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) fell 9.9% to close at $7.28.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) shares declined 9.2% to close at $24.66
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 7.1% to close at $0.2210 after the company priced its 29.5 million share offering at $0.186 per share.
