Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 135 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Johnson & Johnson JNJ was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Grom Social Enterprises GROM.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 4296.46% to reach a new 52-week low.
- CI&T CINT's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.
On Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock drifted down 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $155.21.
- Dominion Energy D stock broke to a new 52-week low of $56.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%.
- Sirius XM Holdings SIRI shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32, drifting down 1.59%.
- Gen Digital GEN stock drifted down 1.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.12.
- Jack Henry & Associates JKHY shares set a new yearly low of $162.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- Akamai Technologies AKAM stock set a new 52-week low of $73.20 on Friday, moving down 2.3%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.28.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $32.24. Shares traded down 2.03%.
- VF VFC shares made a new 52-week low of $23.71 on Friday. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.
- Sasol SSL shares moved down 2.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.40, drifting down 2.46%.
- ICL Group ICL shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Friday morning, moving down 1.87%.
- Bill.com Holdings BILL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $84.96 and moving down 4.91%.
- Morningstar MORN stock hit a new 52-week low of $200.10. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.
- KT KT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Friday, moving down 7.28%.
- Kilroy Realty KRC stock set a new 52-week low of $36.18 on Friday, moving down 2.03%.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN shares set a new 52-week low of $3.49. The stock traded down 2.08%.
- Douglas Emmett DEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.25 and moving down 2.89%.
- Galapagos GLPG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $36.54. Shares traded down 5.75%.
- Equity Commonwealth EQC shares hit a yearly low of $21.25. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Blueprint Medicines BPMC shares hit a yearly low of $38.20. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.
- NetScout Systems NTCT shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.85%.
- Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT shares set a new yearly low of $16.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
- ReNew Energy Glb RNW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.60 and moving down 4.06%.
- Vicor VICR shares set a new yearly low of $39.96 this morning. The stock was down 26.46% on the session.
- Fisker FSR stock hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.61%.
- First Majestic Silver AG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.10 and moving down 9.41%.
- Air Transport Services Gr ATSG shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Friday morning, moving down 11.97%.
- NV5 Global NVEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $97.83. The stock was down 17.88% on the session.
- Paramount Group PGRE shares made a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
- Nevro NVRO shares set a new yearly low of $31.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- TechTarget TTGT shares set a new yearly low of $37.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- ImmunityBio IBRX shares fell to $2.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.66%.
- Open Lending LPRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.42. Shares traded down 33.53%.
- CI&T CINT shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Alpha & Omega AOSL shares set a new 52-week low of $26.14. The stock traded down 2.67%.
- Highland Income Fund HFRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
- First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock hit a yearly low of $30.77. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
- Gladstone Land LAND shares made a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
- Gladstone Commercial GOOD stock set a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Friday, moving down 2.76%.
- Blink Charging BLNK shares moved down 5.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.39, drifting down 5.02%.
- Farmland Partners FPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock drifted down 3.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.21.
- Rackspace Tech RXT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- AudioCodes AUDC shares set a new 52-week low of $16.30. The stock traded down 1.06%.
- Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares moved down 6.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67, drifting down 6.68%.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock drifted down 4.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31.
- Butterfly Network BFLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.15. Shares traded down 4.39%.
- Lilium LILM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.96%.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
- Vanda Pharma VNDA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock traded down 2.25%.
- Inogen INGN stock set a new 52-week low of $15.54 on Friday, moving down 31.15%.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares moved down 8.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63, drifting down 8.59%.
- Shore Bancshares SHBI shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.97.
- PMV Pharma PMVP stock set a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Friday, moving down 2.88%.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.97%.
- 5E Advanced Materials FEAM shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.57. The stock traded down 46.11%.
- Capital Bancorp CBNK stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.83. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- ESS Tech GWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.77 and moving down 7.03%.
- Tucows TCX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.80. Shares traded down 3.95%.
- PolyMet Mining PLM stock hit $2.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.06%.
- C4 Therapeutics CCCC shares set a new 52-week low of $4.72. The stock traded down 17.94%.
- Seer SEER stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.62. Shares traded down 3.31%.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.35. Shares traded down 0.83%.
- Nkarta NKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
- Brightcove BCOV shares moved down 21.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting down 21.66%.
- Freightos CRGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%.
- Universal Electronics UEIC shares set a new yearly low of $13.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
- Tupperware Brands TUP stock drifted down 3.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares fell to $1.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.26%.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL shares made a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Friday. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares fell to $2.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%.
- Affimed AFMD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Friday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.
- Eargo EAR stock drifted down 11.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.38.
- Berkeley Lights BLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.60. Shares traded down 1.18%.
- Clough Global Equity GLQ shares made a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- Cumulus Media CMLS stock drifted down 3.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.95.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST shares hit a yearly low of $3.11. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
- Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock hit $2.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.94%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
- Ideanomics IDEX shares were down 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday morning, moving down 8.68%.
- Gold Resource GORO shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85.
- Clough Global Dividend GLV shares fell to $6.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
- Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday, moving down 3.09%.
- Huadi International Group HUDI shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 1.59%.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 4.18% on the session.
- Sono Group SEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.60. Shares traded down 25.01%.
- Enzo Biochem ENZ shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Friday. The stock was down 8.26% for the day.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
- FaZe Holdings FAZE shares fell to $0.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.87%.
- GEE Group JOB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock traded down 2.69%.
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.
- Knightscope KSCP shares were down 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.03.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL shares were down 4.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.56.
- PIMCO New York Municipal PYN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Friday morning, moving down 54.2%.
- NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 11.63% on the session.
- 9F JFU stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.17.
- EUDA Health Holdings EUDA stock hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares moved up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting up 0.32%.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock hit $0.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.09%.
- Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.53. The stock traded down 5.99%.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock hit $0.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%.
- Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
- Arcimoto FUV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.70. Shares traded down 7.01%.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday, moving down 10.5%.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares moved down 7.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42, drifting down 7.06%.
- Soligenix SNGX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
- IMV IMV shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 2.8%.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock hit $4.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.89%.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday morning, moving up 4296.46%.
- SINTX Technologies SINT stock hit $2.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%.
- LogicMark LGMK stock hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI shares moved down 7.7% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.08, drifting down 7.7%.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
- Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.94. The stock traded down 7.52%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.