Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 135 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Johnson & Johnson JNJ was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Grom Social Enterprises GROM .

. Windtree Therapeutics WINT 's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 4296.46% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 4296.46% to reach a new 52-week low. CI&T CINT 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

On Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Johnson & Johnson JNJ stock drifted down 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $155.21.

stock drifted down 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $155.21. Dominion Energy D stock broke to a new 52-week low of $56.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $56.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.19%. Sirius XM Holdings SIRI shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32, drifting down 1.59%.

shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32, drifting down 1.59%. Gen Digital GEN stock drifted down 1.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.12.

stock drifted down 1.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.12. Jack Henry & Associates JKHY shares set a new yearly low of $162.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $162.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Akamai Technologies AKAM stock set a new 52-week low of $73.20 on Friday, moving down 2.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $73.20 on Friday, moving down 2.3%. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.28.

shares were down 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.28. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $32.24. Shares traded down 2.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $32.24. Shares traded down 2.03%. VF VFC shares made a new 52-week low of $23.71 on Friday. The stock was down 2.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.71 on Friday. The stock was down 2.3% for the day. Sasol SSL shares moved down 2.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.40, drifting down 2.46%.

shares moved down 2.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.40, drifting down 2.46%. ICL Group ICL shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Friday morning, moving down 1.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.05 on Friday morning, moving down 1.87%. Bill.com Holdings BILL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $84.96 and moving down 4.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $84.96 and moving down 4.91%. Morningstar MORN stock hit a new 52-week low of $200.10. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $200.10. The stock was down 14.29% on the session. KT KT stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Friday, moving down 7.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Friday, moving down 7.28%. Kilroy Realty KRC stock set a new 52-week low of $36.18 on Friday, moving down 2.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $36.18 on Friday, moving down 2.03%. Lumen Technologies LUMN shares set a new 52-week low of $3.49. The stock traded down 2.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.49. The stock traded down 2.08%. Douglas Emmett DEI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.25 and moving down 2.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.25 and moving down 2.89%. Galapagos GLPG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $36.54. Shares traded down 5.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $36.54. Shares traded down 5.75%. Equity Commonwealth EQC shares hit a yearly low of $21.25. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.25. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Blueprint Medicines BPMC shares hit a yearly low of $38.20. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.20. The stock was down 7.31% on the session. NetScout Systems NTCT shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.58 on Friday morning, moving down 1.85%. Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT shares set a new yearly low of $16.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.66% on the session. ReNew Energy Glb RNW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.60 and moving down 4.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.60 and moving down 4.06%. Vicor VICR shares set a new yearly low of $39.96 this morning. The stock was down 26.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $39.96 this morning. The stock was down 26.46% on the session. Fisker FSR stock hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.61%.

stock hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.61%. First Majestic Silver AG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.10 and moving down 9.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.10 and moving down 9.41%. Air Transport Services Gr ATSG shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Friday morning, moving down 11.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.52 on Friday morning, moving down 11.97%. NV5 Global NVEE stock hit a new 52-week low of $97.83. The stock was down 17.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $97.83. The stock was down 17.88% on the session. Paramount Group PGRE shares made a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day. Nevro NVRO shares set a new yearly low of $31.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.63% on the session. TechTarget TTGT shares set a new yearly low of $37.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $37.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session. ImmunityBio IBRX shares fell to $2.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.66%.

shares fell to $2.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.66%. Open Lending LPRO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.42. Shares traded down 33.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.42. Shares traded down 33.53%. CI&T CINT shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting 0.0% (flat). Alpha & Omega AOSL shares set a new 52-week low of $26.14. The stock traded down 2.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.14. The stock traded down 2.67%. Highland Income Fund HFRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%. First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock hit a yearly low of $30.77. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.77. The stock was down 0.85% for the day. Gladstone Land LAND shares made a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day. Gladstone Commercial GOOD stock set a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Friday, moving down 2.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Friday, moving down 2.76%. Blink Charging BLNK shares moved down 5.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.39, drifting down 5.02%.

shares moved down 5.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.39, drifting down 5.02%. Farmland Partners FPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock was down 2.93% on the session. Lyell Immunopharma LYEL stock drifted down 3.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.21.

stock drifted down 3.46% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.21. Rackspace Tech RXT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 3.93% on the session. AudioCodes AUDC shares set a new 52-week low of $16.30. The stock traded down 1.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.30. The stock traded down 1.06%. Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares moved down 6.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67, drifting down 6.68%.

shares moved down 6.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67, drifting down 6.68%. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock drifted down 4.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31.

stock drifted down 4.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31. Butterfly Network BFLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.15. Shares traded down 4.39%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.15. Shares traded down 4.39%. Lilium LILM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.96%. Microvast Holdings MVST stock hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 4.1% for the day. Vanda Pharma VNDA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock traded down 2.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock traded down 2.25%. Inogen INGN stock set a new 52-week low of $15.54 on Friday, moving down 31.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.54 on Friday, moving down 31.15%. FiscalNote Holdings NOTE shares moved down 8.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63, drifting down 8.59%.

shares moved down 8.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.63, drifting down 8.59%. Shore Bancshares SHBI shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.97.

shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.97. PMV Pharma PMVP stock set a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Friday, moving down 2.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Friday, moving down 2.88%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27.

shares were down 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.27. Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.97%. 5E Advanced Materials FEAM shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.57. The stock traded down 46.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.57. The stock traded down 46.11%. Capital Bancorp CBNK stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.83. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.83. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. ESS Tech GWH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.77 and moving down 7.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.77 and moving down 7.03%. Tucows TCX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.80. Shares traded down 3.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.80. Shares traded down 3.95%. PolyMet Mining PLM stock hit $2.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.06%.

stock hit $2.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.06%. C4 Therapeutics CCCC shares set a new 52-week low of $4.72. The stock traded down 17.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.72. The stock traded down 17.94%. Seer SEER stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.62. Shares traded down 3.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.62. Shares traded down 3.31%. Selina Hospitality SLNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.35. Shares traded down 0.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.35. Shares traded down 0.83%. Nkarta NKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Brightcove BCOV shares moved down 21.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting down 21.66%.

shares moved down 21.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.87, drifting down 21.66%. Freightos CRGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%. Universal Electronics UEIC shares set a new yearly low of $13.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% on the session. Tupperware Brands TUP stock drifted down 3.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71.

stock drifted down 3.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71. Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares fell to $1.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.26%.

shares fell to $1.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.26%. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares made a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Friday. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Friday. The stock was down 3.53% for the day. PLBY Group PLBY shares fell to $2.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%.

shares fell to $2.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.14%. Affimed AFMD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Friday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Friday. The stock was down 3.34% for the day. Eargo EAR stock drifted down 11.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.38.

stock drifted down 11.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.38. Berkeley Lights BLI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.60. Shares traded down 1.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.60. Shares traded down 1.18%. Clough Global Equity GLQ shares made a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Cumulus Media CMLS stock drifted down 3.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.95.

stock drifted down 3.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.95. Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST shares hit a yearly low of $3.11. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.11. The stock was down 3.94% on the session. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock hit $2.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.94%.

stock hit $2.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.94%. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day. Ideanomics IDEX shares were down 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.

shares were down 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday morning, moving down 8.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Friday morning, moving down 8.68%. Gold Resource GORO shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85.

shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.85. Clough Global Dividend GLV shares fell to $6.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.

shares fell to $6.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%. Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday, moving down 3.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday, moving down 3.09%. Huadi International Group HUDI shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 1.59%.

shares moved down 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 1.59%. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 4.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 4.18% on the session. Sono Group SEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.60. Shares traded down 25.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.60. Shares traded down 25.01%. Enzo Biochem ENZ shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Friday. The stock was down 8.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Friday. The stock was down 8.26% for the day. MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. FaZe Holdings FAZE shares fell to $0.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.87%.

shares fell to $0.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.87%. GEE Group JOB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock traded down 2.69%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.39. The stock traded down 2.69%. ShiftPixy PIXY shares hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 2.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.42. The stock was down 2.41% on the session. Knightscope KSCP shares were down 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.03.

shares were down 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.03. Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL shares were down 4.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.56.

shares were down 4.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.56. PIMCO New York Municipal PYN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Friday morning, moving down 54.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Friday morning, moving down 54.2%. NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 11.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 11.63% on the session. 9F JFU stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.17.

stock drifted down 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.17. EUDA Health Holdings EUDA stock hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 6.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 6.5% for the day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares moved up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting up 0.32%.

shares moved up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting up 0.32%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock hit $0.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.09%.

stock hit $0.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.09%. Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20.

shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.20. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.53. The stock traded down 5.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.53. The stock traded down 5.99%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock hit $0.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%.

stock hit $0.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%. Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 2.64% on the session. Arcimoto FUV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.70. Shares traded down 7.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.70. Shares traded down 7.01%. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday, moving down 10.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday, moving down 10.5%. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares moved down 7.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42, drifting down 7.06%.

shares moved down 7.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42, drifting down 7.06%. Soligenix SNGX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.67. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.

shares were down 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55. IMV IMV shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.

shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 2.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday morning, moving down 2.8%. Reliance Global Group RELI stock hit $4.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.89%.

stock hit $4.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.89%. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday morning, moving up 4296.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday morning, moving up 4296.46%. SINTX Technologies SINT stock hit $2.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%.

stock hit $2.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.26%. LogicMark LGMK stock hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 2.64% for the day. China Pharma Holding CPHI shares moved down 7.7% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.08, drifting down 7.7%.

shares moved down 7.7% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.08, drifting down 7.7%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.61% for the day. Dunxin Financial Hldgs DXF stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.94. The stock traded down 7.52%.

