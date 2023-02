EUDA Health Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:EUDA), Quotes and News Summary

EUDA Health Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based health technology company that operates a first-of-its-kind Southeast Asian digital healthcare ecosystem aimed at making healthcare affordable and accessible, The company's proprietary unified AI platform quickly assesses a patient's medical history, triages a condition, digitally connects patients with clinicians, and predicts optimal treatment outcomes. It caters to all stages of care, including wellness and prevention, urgent care and emergencies, pre-existing conditions, and aftercare services.