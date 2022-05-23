Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 149 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Autodesk ADSK .

. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 64.52% to reach its new 52-week low.

saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 64.52% to reach its new 52-week low. Star Group SGU was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

On Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Carnival CCL shares moved down 1.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.54, drifting down 1.6%.

shares moved down 1.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.54, drifting down 1.6%. Darden Restaurants DRI shares set a new 52-week low of $113.36. The stock traded up 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $113.36. The stock traded up 0.14%. Carnival CUK shares hit a yearly low of $11.74. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.74. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Royal Caribbean Gr RCL shares moved down 1.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.57, drifting down 1.41%.

shares moved down 1.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.57, drifting down 1.41%. DaVita DVA shares fell to $92.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.

shares fell to $92.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%. Ralph Lauren RL shares fell to $88.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.

shares fell to $88.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%. Dick's Sporting Goods DKS stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.66. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.66. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Planet Fitness PLNT shares made a new 52-week low of $62.86 on Monday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $62.86 on Monday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Wayfair W stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $46.66. Shares traded down 6.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $46.66. Shares traded down 6.07%. Kohl's KSS stock set a new 52-week low of $37.50 on Monday, moving down 0.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.50 on Monday, moving down 0.31%. Columbia Sportswear COLM stock hit a yearly low of $73.46. The stock was down 1.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $73.46. The stock was down 1.57% for the day. Smartsheet SMAR shares made a new 52-week low of $34.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.28 on Monday. The stock was down 2.37% for the day. Gap GPS shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday morning, moving down 5.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday morning, moving down 5.08%. Carter's CRI shares fell to $72.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.42%.

shares fell to $72.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.42%. PowerSchool Holdings PWSC shares moved down 11.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.60, drifting down 11.03%.

shares moved down 11.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.60, drifting down 11.03%. American Eagle Outfitters AEO shares set a new 52-week low of $12.58. The stock traded down 1.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.58. The stock traded down 1.46%. Heartland Financial USA HTLF stock set a new 52-week low of $40.34 on Monday, moving up 3.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $40.34 on Monday, moving up 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory CAKE stock set a new 52-week low of $28.19 on Monday, moving down 1.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.19 on Monday, moving down 1.97%. FIGS FIGS stock hit a yearly low of $8.42. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.42. The stock was down 3.6% for the day. Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.10 on Monday morning, moving down 3.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.10 on Monday morning, moving down 3.32%. Advantage Solutions ADV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock was down 2.51% on the session. Bright Green BGXX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 25.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 25.42%. Cornerstone Strategic CLM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.88 and moving down 8.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.88 and moving down 8.94%. Brinker International EAT shares set a new 52-week low of $26.23. The stock traded down 2.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.23. The stock traded down 2.74%. Latham Group SWIM shares set a new 52-week low of $9.04. The stock traded down 3.58%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.04. The stock traded down 3.58%. Gogoro GGR stock hit $4.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%.

stock hit $4.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.1%. La-Z-Boy LZB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%. 8x8 EGHT stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.46. Shares traded down 4.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.46. Shares traded down 4.91%. Anterix ATEX stock drifted down 5.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.02.

stock drifted down 5.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.02. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.

shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01. Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.29%. LendingTree TREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.17%. Erasca ERAS shares fell to $5.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.19%.

shares fell to $5.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.19%. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved down 4.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.09, drifting down 4.25%.

shares moved down 4.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.09, drifting down 4.25%. Denny's DENN stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.38. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.38. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. Children's Place PLCE shares set a new 52-week low of $41.47. The stock traded down 6.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.47. The stock traded down 6.57%. BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock hit a yearly low of $22.39. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.39. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares fell to $5.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%.

shares fell to $5.17 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.72%. Tucows TCX stock set a new 52-week low of $44.08 on Monday, moving down 1.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $44.08 on Monday, moving down 1.16%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.47.

shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.47. Babylon Holdings BBLN stock hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 8.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was down 8.4% for the day. Upland Software UPLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.42 and moving down 4.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.42 and moving down 4.23%. Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares made a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Monday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Monday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day. El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Monday morning, moving down 1.37%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock traded down 11.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock traded down 11.04%. NextNav NN shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.77.

shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.77. Duluth Holdings DLTH stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.49. Shares traded down 1.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.49. Shares traded down 1.1%. Allied Motion AMOT shares hit a yearly low of $21.93. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.93. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Star Group SGU shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.11, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.11, drifting 0.0% (flat). Digimarc DMRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.30 on Monday morning, moving down 2.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.30 on Monday morning, moving down 2.68%. HilleVax HLVX shares made a new 52-week low of $9.20 on Monday. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.20 on Monday. The stock was down 6.98% for the day. Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was up 3.09% for the day. Cantaloupe CTLP stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.28. Shares traded down 3.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.28. Shares traded down 3.96%. Jaguar Glb Gwth JGGC shares set a new 52-week low of $9.82. The stock traded down 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.82. The stock traded down 0.1%. Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM stock hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was down 4.55% for the day. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NUW stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.65. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.65. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. RumbleON RMBL shares were down 4.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.24.

shares were down 4.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.24. Audacy AUD shares moved up 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 1.25%.

shares moved up 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 1.25%. Revlon REV stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Monday, moving down 3.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Monday, moving down 3.17%. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares fell to $1.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%.

shares fell to $1.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.95%. CoreCard CCRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.72 on Monday morning, moving down 1.6%. DermTech DMTK stock set a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Monday, moving down 7.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Monday, moving down 7.31%. LiveVox Hldgs LVOX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.01 and moving down 3.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.01 and moving down 3.76%. Lionheart Acquisition LCAP shares hit a yearly low of $8.94. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.94. The stock was up 1.68% on the session. Putnam Master PIM stock hit $3.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%.

stock hit $3.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%. Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 0.49% for the day. Meihua International MHUA stock set a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Monday, moving down 7.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Monday, moving down 7.99%. 111 YI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Monday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Monday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day. Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.82% on the session. First Cap FCAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.02. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.02. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Knightscope KSCP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.00. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.00. The stock was down 4.08% on the session. National CineMedia NCMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Monday morning, moving down 7.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Monday morning, moving down 7.09%. Forian FORA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.56 and moving down 3.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.56 and moving down 3.42%. aTyr Pharma LIFE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock traded down 3.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85. The stock traded down 3.33%. Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday, moving down 7.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday, moving down 7.27%. Scienjoy Holding SJ shares fell to $2.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.49%.

shares fell to $2.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.49%. WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock drifted down 1.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16.

stock drifted down 1.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares fell to $1.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.67%.

shares fell to $1.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.67%. Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares hit a yearly low of $4.31. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.31. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded down 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded down 0.42%. VIA optronics VIAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC shares moved up 4.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting up 4.35%.

shares moved up 4.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting up 4.35%. China Index Holdings CIH shares fell to $0.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.04%.

shares fell to $0.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.04%. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares moved down 4.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting down 4.68%.

shares moved down 4.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63, drifting down 4.68%. Aberdeen Global Income FCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock was down 4.66% on the session. Tenon Medical TNON stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.07. Shares traded down 3.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.07. Shares traded down 3.94%. Farmmi FAMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning, moving down 4.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning, moving down 4.36%. Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock hit $1.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.17%.

stock hit $1.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.17%. Mfs Intermediate High Inc CIF shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.04.

shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.04. Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was down 64.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.35. The stock was down 64.52% on the session. Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE stock drifted down 5.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16.

stock drifted down 5.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. MFS Special Value MFV shares moved down 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.10, drifting down 0.19%.

shares moved down 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.10, drifting down 0.19%. Fast Radius FSRD shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session. Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.56 and moving down 3.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.56 and moving down 3.11%. Cumberland CPIX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.14 and moving down 1.49%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.14 and moving down 1.49%. Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%. Winc WBEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.10. Shares traded down 12.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.10. Shares traded down 12.5%. Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell to $1.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.97%.

shares fell to $1.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.97%. Elys Game Technology ELYS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday, moving down 7.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday, moving down 7.27%. RYB Education RYB shares were up 6.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.

shares were up 6.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded up 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded up 0.42%. Nephros NEPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Monday morning, moving down 2.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Monday morning, moving down 2.23%. Vyant Bio VYNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving down 9.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving down 9.25%. CohBar CWBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving up 0.59%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving up 0.59%. Myomo MYO shares hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was up 1.38% on the session. G Medical Innovations GMVD shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was up 0.93% on the session. IT Tech Packaging ITP shares moved down 4.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 4.0%.

shares moved down 4.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14, drifting down 4.0%. Edible Garden EDBL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.52. Shares traded up 1.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.52. Shares traded up 1.23%. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock hit a yearly low of $0.77. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.77. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 8.13% on the session. INVO Bioscience INVO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Monday, moving down 5.71%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Monday, moving down 5.71%. Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Monday, moving up 3.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Monday, moving up 3.96%. Digital Brands Group DBGI stock hit $0.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.25%.

stock hit $0.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.25%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.53. The stock was up 5.55% on the session.

