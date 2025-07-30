- The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in Q2 with 3% annualized growth, driven by robust consumer spending and falling imports.
- Oil surged past $70 as Trump issued a 10-day ultimatum to Russia, while gold dipped and Bitcoin held near $118,000.
U.S. stocks inched higher midday Wednesday, as investors digested upbeat economic data while keeping an optimistic tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and a wave of key tech earnings due after the bell.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Nasdaq added 0.4%, and the Dow Jones hovered near the flatline. Small-cap stocks outperformed, with the Russell 2000 up 0.6%.
Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates steady at 4.25%-4.50%, but with two policymakers already showing preference for a cut, the decision could mark the most divided vote since 1993.
On the trade front, former President Donald Trump announced a new 25% tariff on Indian imports, set to take effect Aug. 1.
Advance GDP data showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized 3.0% in the second quarter of 2025, a sharp rebound from the previous quarter's 0.5% contraction and well above the 2.4% consensus, powered by strong consumer spending and a decline in imports.
In the labor market, private payrolls rose by 104,000 in July, the strongest gain since March and a solid beat on the 75,000 forecast—reversing a contraction in June.
Commodities were in focus as WTI crude extended its rally, surging 1.5% on the day to hit $70 a barrel, driven by geopolitical tensions following Trump's new 10-day ultimatum to Russia over peace talks with Ukraine. The three-day gain now totals over 8%.
Gold slipped 1% to $3,290 per ounce as the U.S. dollar strengthened on the back of robust economic data. Meanwhile, Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady around $118,000.
Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %chg
|Russell 2000
|2,257.27
|0.6%
|Nasdaq 100
|23,396.45
|0.4%
|S&P 500
|6,384.59
|0.2%
|Dow Jones
|44,654.85
|0.0%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO inched 0.1% higher to $584.81.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $446.50.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.3% to $569.07.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rallied 0.7% to $224.19.
- The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU outperformed, up 1%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 1%.
Wednesday’s Stock Movers
- Coinbase Global Inc. COIN climbed 2.3%, poised to break a seven-day losing streak, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM announced a partnership with the crypto exchange that will allow Chase credit card holders to fund their Coinbase wallets and purchase cryptocurrencies.
- Stocks moving on earnings reports included:
- Visa Inc. V up 0.8%
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH flat
- Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG up 1.2%
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP up 1.9%
- Starbucks Corporation SBUX up 0.7%
- Altria Group, Inc. MO up 2.0%
- Trane Technologies plc TT down 7.8%
- Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ down 6.0%
- Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW down 2.0%
- Republic Services, Inc. RSG down 5.0%
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP up 3.8%
- Vertiv Holdings Co VRT up 1.6%
- Garmin Ltd. GRMN down 5.5%
- Electronic Arts Inc. EA up 7.2%
- Entergy Corporation ETR up 3.2%
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK down 4.8%
- The Hershey Company HSY up 2.3%
- WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC up 0.5%
- Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW up 4.9%
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC down 4.9%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL down 1.0%
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL down 8.8%
- Humana Inc. HUM up 7.4%
- Expand Energy Corporation EXPN up 5.1%
- Smurfit Westrock plc SMUR down 2.1%
- PPG Industries, Inc. PPG down 4.9%
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA up 3.6%
- Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS down 4.7%
- Teradyne, Inc. TER up 21.2%
- Fortive Corporation FTV up 0.9%
Stocks slated to report earnings after the close:
- Albemarle Corporation ALB
- American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK
- Antero Resources Corporation AR
- AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW
- Carvana Co. CVNA
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH
- Confluent, Inc. CFLT
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM
- eBay Inc. EBAY
- Equinix, Inc. EQIX
- Everest Group, Ltd. EG
- Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR
- F5, Inc. FFIV
- Fair Isaac Corporation FICO
- FirstEnergy Corp. FE
- Ford Motor Company F
- GFL Environmental Inc. GFL
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH
- Hologic, Inc. HOLX
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST
- Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT
- Invitation Homes Inc. INVH
- Lam Research Corporation LRCX
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META
- MGM Resorts International MGM
- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT
- Public Storage PSA
- Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU
- PTC Inc. PTC
- QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM
- The Allstate Corporation ALL
- Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL
- UDR, Inc. UDR
- Ventas, Inc. VTR
- VICI Properties Inc. VICI
- Western Digital Corporation WDC
