U.S. stocks inched higher midday Wednesday, as investors digested upbeat economic data while keeping an optimistic tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and a wave of key tech earnings due after the bell.

The QQQ ETF is on track for a fourth consecutive monthly gain. See the chart here.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Nasdaq added 0.4%, and the Dow Jones hovered near the flatline. Small-cap stocks outperformed, with the Russell 2000 up 0.6%.

Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates steady at 4.25%-4.50%, but with two policymakers already showing preference for a cut, the decision could mark the most divided vote since 1993.

On the trade front, former President Donald Trump announced a new 25% tariff on Indian imports, set to take effect Aug. 1.

Advance GDP data showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized 3.0% in the second quarter of 2025, a sharp rebound from the previous quarter's 0.5% contraction and well above the 2.4% consensus, powered by strong consumer spending and a decline in imports.

In the labor market, private payrolls rose by 104,000 in July, the strongest gain since March and a solid beat on the 75,000 forecast—reversing a contraction in June.

Commodities were in focus as WTI crude extended its rally, surging 1.5% on the day to hit $70 a barrel, driven by geopolitical tensions following Trump's new 10-day ultimatum to Russia over peace talks with Ukraine. The three-day gain now totals over 8%.

Gold slipped 1% to $3,290 per ounce as the U.S. dollar strengthened on the back of robust economic data. Meanwhile, Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady around $118,000.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Russell 2000 2,257.27 0.6% Nasdaq 100 23,396.45 0.4% S&P 500 6,384.59 0.2% Dow Jones 44,654.85 0.0% Updated by 12:05 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO inched 0.1% higher to $584.81.

inched 0.1% higher to $584.81. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $446.50.

flattened at $446.50. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.3% to $569.07.

rose 0.3% to $569.07. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rallied 0.7% to $224.19.

rallied 0.7% to $224.19. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU outperformed, up 1%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 1%.

Wednesday’s Stock Movers

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN climbed 2.3%, poised to break a seven-day losing streak, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM announced a partnership with the crypto exchange that will allow Chase credit card holders to fund their Coinbase wallets and purchase cryptocurrencies.

climbed 2.3%, poised to break a seven-day losing streak, after announced a partnership with the crypto exchange that will allow Chase credit card holders to fund their Coinbase wallets and purchase cryptocurrencies. Stocks moving on earnings reports included: Visa Inc. V up 0.8% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH flat Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG up 1.2% Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP up 1.9% Starbucks Corporation SBUX up 0.7% Altria Group, Inc. MO up 2.0% Trane Technologies plc TT down 7.8% Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ down 6.0% Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW down 2.0% Republic Services, Inc. RSG down 5.0% American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP up 3.8% Vertiv Holdings Co VRT up 1.6% Garmin Ltd. GRMN down 5.5% Electronic Arts Inc. EA up 7.2% Entergy Corporation ETR up 3.2% Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK down 4.8% The Hershey Company HSY up 2.3% WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC up 0.5% Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW up 4.9% GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC down 4.9% Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL down 1.0% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL down 8.8% Humana Inc. HUM up 7.4% Expand Energy Corporation EXPN up 5.1% Smurfit Westrock plc SMUR down 2.1% PPG Industries, Inc. PPG down 4.9% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA up 3.6% Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS down 4.7% Teradyne, Inc. TER up 21.2% Fortive Corporation FTV up 0.9%



Stocks slated to report earnings after the close:

Albemarle Corporation ALB

American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK

Antero Resources Corporation AR

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW

Carvana Co. CVNA

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH

Confluent, Inc. CFLT

DexCom, Inc. DXCM

eBay Inc. EBAY

Equinix, Inc. EQIX

Everest Group, Ltd. EG

Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR

F5, Inc. FFIV

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO

FirstEnergy Corp. FE

Ford Motor Company F

GFL Environmental Inc. GFL

Guardant Health, Inc. GH

Hologic, Inc. HOLX

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH

Lam Research Corporation LRCX

Meta Platforms, Inc. META

MGM Resorts International MGM

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Public Storage PSA

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU

PTC Inc. PTC

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM

The Allstate Corporation ALL

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL

UDR, Inc. UDR

Ventas, Inc. VTR

VICI Properties Inc. VICI

Western Digital Corporation WDC

Image: Shutterstock