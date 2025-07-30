July 30, 2025 1:12 PM 6 min read

Stocks Rise Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Oil Jumps To $70: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

U.S. stocks inched higher midday Wednesday, as investors digested upbeat economic data while keeping an optimistic tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and a wave of key tech earnings due after the bell.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Nasdaq added 0.4%, and the Dow Jones hovered near the flatline. Small-cap stocks outperformed, with the Russell 2000 up 0.6%.

Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates steady at 4.25%-4.50%, but with two policymakers already showing preference for a cut, the decision could mark the most divided vote since 1993.

On the trade front, former President Donald Trump announced a new 25% tariff on Indian imports, set to take effect Aug. 1.

Advance GDP data showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized 3.0% in the second quarter of 2025, a sharp rebound from the previous quarter's 0.5% contraction and well above the 2.4% consensus, powered by strong consumer spending and a decline in imports.

In the labor market, private payrolls rose by 104,000 in July, the strongest gain since March and a solid beat on the 75,000 forecast—reversing a contraction in June.

Commodities were in focus as WTI crude extended its rally, surging 1.5% on the day to hit $70 a barrel, driven by geopolitical tensions following Trump's new 10-day ultimatum to Russia over peace talks with Ukraine. The three-day gain now totals over 8%.

Gold slipped 1% to $3,290 per ounce as the U.S. dollar strengthened on the back of robust economic data. Meanwhile, Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady around $118,000.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
Russell 20002,257.270.6%
Nasdaq 10023,396.450.4%
S&P 5006,384.590.2%
Dow Jones44,654.850.0%
Updated by 12:05 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO inched 0.1% higher to $584.81.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $446.50.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.3% to $569.07.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rallied 0.7% to $224.19.
  • The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU outperformed, up 1%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 1%.

Wednesday’s Stock Movers

  • Coinbase Global Inc. COIN climbed 2.3%, poised to break a seven-day losing streak, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM announced a partnership with the crypto exchange that will allow Chase credit card holders to fund their Coinbase wallets and purchase cryptocurrencies.
  • Stocks moving on earnings reports included:
    • Visa Inc. V up 0.8%
    • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH flat
    • Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG up 1.2%
    • Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP up 1.9%
    • Starbucks Corporation SBUX up 0.7%
    • Altria Group, Inc. MO up 2.0%
    • Trane Technologies plc TT down 7.8%
    • Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ down 6.0%
    • Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW down 2.0%
    • Republic Services, Inc. RSG down 5.0%
    • American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP up 3.8%
    • Vertiv Holdings Co VRT up 1.6%
    • Garmin Ltd. GRMN down 5.5%
    • Electronic Arts Inc. EA up 7.2%
    • Entergy Corporation ETR up 3.2%
    • Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK down 4.8%
    • The Hershey Company HSY up 2.3%
    • WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC up 0.5%
    • Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW up 4.9%
    • GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC down 4.9%
    • Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL down 1.0%
    • Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL down 8.8%
    • Humana Inc. HUM up 7.4%
    • Expand Energy Corporation EXPN up 5.1%
    • Smurfit Westrock plc SMUR down 2.1%
    • PPG Industries, Inc. PPG down 4.9%
    • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA up 3.6%
    • Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS down 4.7%
    • Teradyne, Inc. TER up 21.2%
    • Fortive Corporation FTV up 0.9%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close:

  • Albemarle Corporation ALB
  • American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK
  • Antero Resources Corporation AR
  • AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW
  • Carvana Co. CVNA
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH
  • Confluent, Inc. CFLT
  • DexCom, Inc. DXCM
  • eBay Inc. EBAY
  • Equinix, Inc. EQIX
  • Everest Group, Ltd. EG
  • Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR
  • F5, Inc. FFIV
  • Fair Isaac Corporation FICO
  • FirstEnergy Corp. FE
  • Ford Motor Company F
  • GFL Environmental Inc. GFL
  • Guardant Health, Inc. GH
  • Hologic, Inc. HOLX
  • Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST
  • Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT
  • Invitation Homes Inc. INVH
  • Lam Research Corporation LRCX
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. META
  • MGM Resorts International MGM
  • Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT
  • Public Storage PSA
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU
  • PTC Inc. PTC
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM
  • The Allstate Corporation ALL
  • Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL
  • UDR, Inc. UDR
  • Ventas, Inc. VTR
  • VICI Properties Inc. VICI
  • Western Digital Corporation WDC

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$117821.89-0.09%

