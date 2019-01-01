QQQ
Feb 18, 2022
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (ARCA: XLU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities's (XLU) competitors?

A

There are no direct competitors listed for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) stock?

A

There is no analyst price target available for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities.

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (ARCA: XLU) is $67.29 last updated Today at 5:59:38 PM.

Q

Does SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (ARCA:XLU) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split announced for SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU) operate in?

A

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities is listed on the ARCA exchange.