With U.S. major stock indices at record highs and investor optimism running hot, Wall Street is entering one of the most critical 72-hour stretches of the year.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, companies representing a combined $19.5 trillion in market capitalization are set to report quarterly earnings—offering a litmus test for the sustainability of the tech-led rally.

Six companies alone, including four Magnificent Seven giants, account for $12 trillion of that total.

According to Benzinga Pro estimates, here's a look at the key earnings and revenue reports this week that could drive major market moves.

Tuesday, July 29

Visa Inc. V — After Market

Expected EPS: $2.83 (vs. $2.42 prior), up by 17.4%

$2.83 (vs. $2.42 prior), up by 17.4% Expected Revenue: $10.33 billion (vs. $8.9B prior), up by 16.1%

$10.33 billion (vs. $8.9B prior), up by 16.1% Market Cap: $714.2 billion

$714.2 billion Quarter: Q3 2025

Q3 2025 Year-to-date performance: 12.66%

Wednesday, July 30

Microsoft Corp. MSFT — After Market

Expected EPS: $3.37 (vs. $2.95 prior), up by 14.2%

$3.37 (vs. $2.95 prior), up by 14.2% Expected Revenue: $73.8 billion (vs. $64.7B prior), up by 14%

$73.8 billion (vs. $64.7B prior), up by 14% Market Cap: $3.82 trillion

$3.82 trillion Quarter: Q4 2025

Q4 2025 Year-to-date performance: 22.1%

In a note shared Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan said that "Microsoft is well-positioned to capitalize as Gen-AI moves into platform and application layers, just as it did during the cloud transition."

Meta Platforms Inc. META — After Market

Expected EPS: $5.86 (vs. 5.16 prior), up by 13.3%

$5.86 (vs. 5.16 prior), up by 13.3% Expected Revenue: $44.58 billion (vs. $39.07B prior), up by 13.7%

$44.58 billion (vs. $39.07B prior), up by 13.7% Market Cap: $1.82 trillion

$1.82 trillion Quarter: Q2 2025

Q2 2025 Year-to-date performance: 21.88%

Thursday, July 31

Mastercard Inc. MA — Pre-Market

Expected EPS: $4.02 (vs. $3.59 prior), up by 12%

$4.02 (vs. $3.59 prior), up by 12% Expected Revenue: $7.95 billion (vs. $7.00B prior) up by 13.4%

$7.95 billion (vs. $7.00B prior) up by 13.4% Market Cap: $524.4B

$524.4B Quarter: Q2 2025

Q2 2025 Year-to-date performance: 7.94%

Apple Inc. AAPL — After Market

Expected EPS: $1.42 (vs. $1.40 prior), up by 1.4%

$1.42 (vs. $1.40 prior), up by 1.4% Expected Revenue: $88.93B (vs. $85.8B prior), up by 3.6%

$88.93B (vs. $85.8B prior), up by 3.6% Market Cap: $3.19T

$3.19T Quarter: Q3 2025

Q3 2025 Year-to-date performance: -15%

“Apple should deliver a revenue and EPS beat, driven by double-digit growth in Services, strength across Products including iPhones, Mac, iPad, and Wearables; and better-than-expected gross margins reflecting on better tariff-related costs and forex headwinds,” said Goldman Sachs’ analyst Michael Ng.

According to the analyst, iPhone upgrade demand over the next 12 months should benefit from stronger U.S. carrier promotions and new product innovations, including Apple Intelligence and upcoming form factor changes like the iPhone 17 Air and a foldable iPhone 18.

Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating on Apple stock with a 12-month price target of $251, suggesting a potential 20% upside from current levels.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN — After Market

Expected EPS: $1.31 (vs. $1.26 prior), up by 4.8%

$1.31 (vs. $1.26 prior), up by 4.8% Expected Revenue: $161.87 billion (vs. $147.98B prior), up by 9.4%

$161.87 billion (vs. $147.98B prior), up by 9.4% Market Cap: $2 trillion

$2 trillion Quarter: Q2 2025

Q2 2025 Year-to-date performance: 5.5%

